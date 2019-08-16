Cathay Pacific Airways CEO resigns, the airline's board blames 'recent events'

Rupert Hogg, chief executive officer of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019. The airline announced Hogg's resignation on Mar.16.

The CEO of Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific, Rupert Hogg, is to step down as the company's leader "in view of recent events."

The airline has been under huge political pressure from Beijing after one of its pilots was found to have taken part in the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. Another pilot was then said to have misused company information related to the protests. Both were subsequently sacked by the airline.

In a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday, Cathay Pacific's board confirmed that Hogg would step down as CEO despite there not being any matter that shareholders needed to be made aware of.

"He has also confirmed that he has resigned to take responsibility as a leader of the Company in view of recent events and that he is not aware of any disagreement with the Board," added the statement.

From Monday, Hogg will be replaced by Tang Kin Wing Augustus.

The airline also confirmed that Loo Kar Pui Paul has resigned as an Executive Director and Chief Customer and Commercial Officer and, on Monday, will be replaced by Lam Siu Por Ronald.

On Wednesday, the airline announced that it had fired two pilots it had previously suspended. One had been arrested and charged over clashes between police and anti-government protesters on July 28.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that another cockpit crew member was said to have been suspended for misusing company information by posting on social media details of Hong Kong police officers travelling on the airline.