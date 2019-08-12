Cathay Pacific suspends pilot for involvement in Hong Kong protests

Cathay Pacific shares fell more than 4% on Monday after the carrier announced it had suspended a pilot for his involvement in Hong Kong's anti-government protests.

The airline said Saturday that employees who "support or take part in illegal protests, violent actions, or overly radical behaviour" would be barred from crewing flights to mainland China. It also confirmed that one of its pilots was removed from his duties since July 30.

The pilot was reportedly among over 40 people charged with rioting, during clashes with police near Beijing's main representative office in the city.

Hong Kong — a former British colony that was returned to Chinese rule in 1997 — has been struggling to end weeks of protests that have in recent weeks turned increasingly violent and disruptive.

The rallies, which were started to protest a bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to mainland China, have snowballed into a democracy movement, with some even demanding full autonomy from Beijing.

The unrest has frequently crippled the Asian financial hub's transportation system and last Monday, Cathay cancelled hundreds of flights during a general strike.