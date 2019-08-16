Trump says Apple is spending 'vast sums of money in the U.S.' and he's having dinner with the CEO

Skip Navigation
Trump is having dinner with Apple CEO Tim Cook

Trump's tweet comes a day after Apple put out a press release describing the money it spends on U.S.-based suppliers and vendors.

Technologyread more

Trump reportedly held call with major bank CEOs on Wednesday as...

President Donald Trump held a call on Wednesday with the CEOs of three major U.S. banks, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Marketsread more

Trump's tax cut isn't giving the US economy the boost it needs

Benefits from what President Trump called "the biggest reform of all time" to the tax code have dwindled to a faint breeze just 20 months after its enactment, writes John...

Politicsread more

Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself in suicide, medical examiner rules

Epstein, 66, was found in his cell in Manhattan federal lockup Saturday morning and transferred to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Politicsread more

CBP says systems are being restored after earlier outage at...

Air travelers faced delays at U.S. airports on Friday afternoon after a computer issue snarled processing of international arrivals.

Airlinesread more

Fired Johns Hopkins professor won't work for Facebook after all

Daniel Povey, a professor who was fired by Johns Hopkins University, said he will no longer go work at Facebook after the company asked him to work as a contractor while it...

Technologyread more

What the markets are watching in the week ahead

Markets would like Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to clarify whether the Fed sees itself at the beginning of a serious, longer-term rate cutting cycle.

Market Insiderread more

CEOs see pay grow 1,000% in last 40 years, now make 278 times the...

In comparative terms, CEOs now make on average 278 times the average worker's salary, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Executive Compensationread more

Epstein's ex-cellmate cleared after probe into earlier possible...

The former cellmate's lawyer, Bruce Barket, told NBC that officials at the jailhouse said in an email that Tartaglione would face no charges or internal discipline now that...

Politicsread more

Roger Stone and DOJ are fighting in court over a clip from...

Roger Stone and the Department of Justice have been sparring for a month over whether jurors can be shown a 4-minute-and-20-second clip from the film.

Politicsread more

Beto O'Rourke proposes strict rules for social media where users...

As part of his new proposal to combat hate and violence, O'Rourke wants to make social media companies liable for users' hateful content.

Technologyread more

Dow rallies 300 points to end another wild week on Wall Street

Stocks rallied on Friday as a rebound in bond yields eased fears of a recession that sent stocks tumbling earlier in the week.

US Marketsread more
Tech

Trump says Apple is spending 'vast sums of money in the U.S.' and he's having dinner with the CEO

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • President Trump said on Friday in a tweet that he is planning to have dinner with Tim Cook.
  • He had dinner with Cook last August at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. 
  • Apple opposes the Trump administration tariffs on Chinese imports and does the majority of its device assembly in China. 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., during an American Workforce Policy Advisory board meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that he plans to have dinner with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!" he tweeted on Friday.

It's not the first time that Cook and Trump have dined together. The two moguls have met several times, and last August Cook had dinner with Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, at Trump's golf club.

Trump was in in Bedminster, New Jersey, this week, according to media reports.

The second part of Trump's tweet is referring to a press release Apple put out on Thursday in which it described the money it spent on U.S.-based suppliers and vendors.

In the release, Apple said it employs 90,000 people in the United States, and spent $60 billion on U.S. suppliers.

Apple opposes tariffs on imports from China, one of Trump's primary issues. It assembles many of its products in China. Earlier this week, the Trump administration granted a temporary reprieve on some products imported from China that were due for a 10% tariffs, including iPhones and MacBook laptops.

Bank of America estimated that if 10% tariffs were to be placed on the iPhone and other major Apple goods that Apple could face a drop of 50 to 75 cents per share per year.

Apple didn't immediately return a request for comment.

VIDEO3:1703:17
Apple can withstand price pressure from tariffs, says analyst
Squawk Box

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.