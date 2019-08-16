Trump says Apple is spending 'vast sums of money in the U.S.' and he's having dinner with the CEO

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., during an American Workforce Policy Advisory board meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that he plans to have dinner with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!" he tweeted on Friday.

It's not the first time that Cook and Trump have dined together. The two moguls have met several times, and last August Cook had dinner with Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, at Trump's golf club.

Trump was in in Bedminster, New Jersey, this week, according to media reports.