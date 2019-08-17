How a yoga mindset can help you better manage your money

CNBC's Sharon Epperson pratices yoga at her local beach Sharon Epperson

Being mindful is a necessary first step when it comes to dealing with your own finances. Taking a break is not only necessary for the well-being of our minds and bodies but also gives us the energy and breathing room to prioritize. Only then can you start developing a viable plan and put it into action. Here are my favorite mantras from yoga teachers that can put your money woes into perspective and guide you on the right path to financial wellness.

'So Hum.' I am that.

Beginning a yoga session with so hum is a way to help me sit on my mat, slow down my thoughts and take deep breaths. I say "So" when I inhale and "Hum" on the exhale. It is also a way to help me start to focus on myself, to focus not only on who I am now, but also who I want to be. So hum translated from Sanskrit means "I am that." So close your eyes and imagine the best version of yourself — of who you want to be. You are financially resourceful, secure and independent. You are that. Let go of everything else. Say to yourself, "So hum."

Set your intention.

Stay on your mat.

Whatever your goal, staying focused is not always easy, at least not for me. I had a revelation when a yoga teacher told us to remember to "stay on your mat." Don't worry about other people in class and what they can do, she said. Block out distractions. It can be challenging, but focus on what you can do and what you want to do. Try to do that when it comes to managing your money. We see what our neighbors, friends and relatives have or don't have and we want to know where we stand in comparison. But it's not about them, it's about you. Stick to your goals. Stay on your mat.

Be thankful. Namaste.