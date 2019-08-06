Deepak Chopra doesn't want you to panic during wild market swings. Here's his advice

Don't let volatility in the stock market lead you into making a bad investing decision. Instead, stay calm and don't panic, advises health and wellness guru Deepak Chopra.

"Any investor will tell you that if you get caught up in the melodrama of the fluctuations of the stock market, you're going to be a loser," the best-selling author and co-founder of The Chopra Center for Wellbeing, said.

"If you want to be a winner, stay in for the long haul, and don't take unnecessary, impulsive risks and actions."

U.S. stocks seesawed on Tuesday, a day after their worst trading session of 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 767 points on Monday, while the S&P 500 dropped nearly 3% and the Nasdaq fell more than 3%.

The sell-off began last week when President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would impose tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1. It continued its slide on Monday after Chinese authorities let the country's currency, the yuan, decline to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in more than 10 years. That led Trump to accuse Beijing of manipulating its currency.

On Tuesday, tensions eased a bit when China's central bank indicated it wanted the yuan to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollar. A short time later, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street " that Trump is flexible on tariffs depending on how trade talks go.