Here's why your workplace health insurance is so expensive

Even if your employer offers you health insurance at work, chances are you're shelling out more money for medical care.

Last year, employers spent an average of $15,159 in premiums to cover a family of four, according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation. In all, that's an increase of 51% from a decade ago.

Things haven't become any more affordable for workers, either.

The average family of four paid a total of $7,726 in 2018, according to the foundation. That's an increase of 67% from 10 years ago.

Of that amount, families paid $4,706 in premium contributions for coverage at work, plus $3,020 in cost-sharing — that is, deductibles, coinsurance and copayments.

The cost of coverage has even outpaced wage growth, which has gone up by 26% over the last decade.

Bear in mind, employers still shoulder a large share of premiums. Employees also have the advantage of paying premiums on a pretax basis, as opposed to buying coverage elsewhere with after-tax dollars.

In contrast, on the private market, a family of four with an annual household income of $80,000 would pay $7,888 per year in premiums for a silver plan purchased through the health insurance marketplace — provided they are eligible for a premium tax credit of $9,961 per year, according to Kaiser.

Without the credit, the plan would cost close to $18,000 per year.

"Insurance companies get a lot of heat for raising deductibles and premiums," said Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

"But if you look at what's driving health-care costs year to year, it's the price of health care: the cost of doctor's visit, the cost of a hospital stay," she added. "That's really what's making those premiums and deductibles go up each year."