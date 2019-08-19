Dow rises more than 200 points as Wall Street continues rebound from August sell-off

Stocks rose sharply on Monday as Treasury yields rebounded, quelling fears of a possible recession. Equities also got a boost after the U.S. agreed to extend a temporary reprieve to Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 290 points higher, or 1.1%, led by Cisco Systems and Apple. The S&P 500 gained 1.3% as the energy and tech sectors outperformed. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.6%.

These gains add to a rebound that started last week after the Dow posted its worst session of 2019. The 30-stock index plummeted 800 points, or 3.1% on Wednesday before regaining some of the lost ground on Thursday and Friday. The S&P 500 is still down 1.8% in August and off more than 3% from a recent record.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to about 1.6% from around 1.54%. Bank shares rose along with yields. Bank of America traded 0.7% higher while J.P. Morgan Chase gained 1.2%. Citigroup climbed 1.9%.

"We're seeing more stabilization and it's really off the back of more stimulus in the air," said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities. "We're just taking a little bit of a break but I'm not entirely convinced that the move lower on rates is over."

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) unveiled an interest-rate reform over the weekend aimed at lowering borrowing costs for Chinese companies. In Germany, the government is reportedly preparing fiscal stimulus measures in case the country's economy falls into a recession. Economic growth in China and Germany has slowed down this year amid tighter trade conditions, leading investors to rush into safe havens like the 10-year Treasury note.

Last week the 10-year yield fell to its lowest level in more than three years and briefly traded below its 2-year counterpart. This is referred to as a yield-curve inversion and is seen by traders as a potential signal that a recession may be on the horizon.