US tech firms will likely influence decision on whether Huawei's license will be extended, research firm says

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to decide Monday on whether to extend a temporary agreement allowing Huawei to do business in the U.S. — and Washington's decision will likely be influenced by American tech firms, according to research firm International Data Corporation.

The U.S. Commerce Department placed the Chinese tech giant on a blacklist — the so-called Entity List — in May, preventing American companies from selling or transferring technology to Huawei unless they were granted a special license. Days later, the U.S. government eased some of those restrictions for 90 days. That temporary reprieve is set to end on Monday.

According to Reuters and the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. is going to extend the license by another 90 days that will allow Huawei to continue buying parts from American companies.

"This is about, in my opinion, as much about the pressure that U.S. components suppliers are exerting on the government as opposed to say punishing Huawei," Crawford Del Prete, president at IDC, told CNBC's "Squawk Box " on Monday.