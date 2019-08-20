Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Beyond Meat, AbbVie, Hewlett Packard & more

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.Market Insiderread more
The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.Bondsread more
Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.Retailread more
The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.Retailread more
President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.Technologyread more
Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.Marketsread more
Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battleThe Fedread more
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...Personal Financeread more
Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.Health and Scienceread more
Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.Marketsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
J.P. Morgan said it saw potential for Beyond Meat to acquire new customers following a secondary stock offering.
"We see three primary reasons for renewed optimism: (1) The potential to acquire new food service customers, (2) Continued strength in measured data, and (3) Valuation. We appreciate that the secondary offering spooked many investors; however, founder/CEO Ethan Brown trimmed only a tiny portion of his holdings, and we cannot blame anyone involved pre-IPO for locking in some gains."
Read more about this call here.
Rosenblatt said in its initiation of PayPal that shares were at an enticing entry point.
"We like the complementary opportunity set on both the merchant and consumer sides of the business, with initiatives like moving upstream in the merchant ecosystem, monetizing Venmo, and significantly strengthening its international footprint as likely to re-accelerate growth in the coming years. Ultimately, with the shares trading at under 30x our 2020 EPS, we see current levels as an enticing entry point for long-term holders."
BMO said in its upgrade of the chicken producer that it had a unique chicken strategy.
"PPC's ongoing successful execution of its unique chicken strategy (e.g., Key Customer, portfolio mix) coupled with an improvement in underlying chicken fundamentals (e.g., promotions, African Swine Fever, beef plant fire) should create stronger earnings power in F2020 and F2021. "
Piper upgraded biopharmaceutical AbbVie and said that although it was skeptical of its acquisition of Allergan, the firm liked the "immediate" earnings per share accretion.
"We haven't been shy in expressing skepticism about the strategic rationale behind ABBV's acquisition of AGN (see prior note) and indeed we still aren't exactly enthusiastic about the combination given AGN's unique challenges (including product LOEs) that ABBV will inherit. That said, other aspects of the deal including the immediate EPS accretion (10% in year 1 and >20% at peak) and cost reductions caught our attention, and with ABBV shares trading at current levels we now think the risk/reward is skewed to the upside. "
Citi said in its downgrade of Hewlett Packard that it saw tailwinds in the commercial PC segment stemming from the Windows 10 refresh.
"As we look further out, we expect tailwinds in the commercial PC segment from Windows 10 refresh will temper as we move into CY2020. While employment trends remain strong, macro risks could also pressure commercial purchases in PCs and Print as we move into CY2020."
Argus said in its downgrade of the casino and resort company that gaming revenue was weak in Macau.
"Looking ahead, we expect limited growth at LVS over the next 12 months as the U.S.-China trade war and a slowing Chinese economy have weakened the outlook for the Macau gaming industry. Reflecting the weaker outlook, gross gaming revenue in Macau fell 3.5% in July, well below the consensus call for a 2% gain. "