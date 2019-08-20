Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Beyond Meat, AbbVie, Hewlett Packard & more

Ethan Brown, founder and chief executive officer of Beyond Meat Inc., second right, looks at a monitor during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

J.P. Morgan said it saw potential for Beyond Meat to acquire new customers following a secondary stock offering.

"We see three primary reasons for renewed optimism: (1) The potential to acquire new food service customers, (2) Continued strength in measured data, and (3) Valuation. We appreciate that the secondary offering spooked many investors; however, founder/CEO Ethan Brown trimmed only a tiny portion of his holdings, and we cannot blame anyone involved pre-IPO for locking in some gains."

Read more about this call here.