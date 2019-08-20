Get rid of Irish 'backstop' and Brexit deal can still happen, Boris Johnson tells EU

Boris Johnson gets into his car after leaving the property in Great College Street that he and his campaign team have been using on 23rd July 2019, in Westminster, London, England.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the EU that a Brexit deal can still be approved by U.K. lawmakers if Brussels agrees to scrapping the most contentious part of the Withdrawal Agreement to do with the future of the Irish border with Northern Ireland.

In a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk late Monday, Johnson said the so-called Irish "backstop" – the most controversial part of the existing Brexit deal to do with maintaining a seamless border on the island of Ireland– was "unviable" and must be removed.

If the backstop plan was removed from the Brexit deal, Johnson hinted that the agreement could still be approved by a majority of the U.K. Parliament before an October 31 deadline for the U.K. to leave the bloc.

Parliament has already rejected the current deal, negotiated by former Prime Minister Theresa May with the EU, three times.

"Time is very short. But the U.K. is ready to move quickly, and given the degree of common ground already, I hope that the EU will be ready to do likewise. I am equally confident that our Parliament would be able to act rapidly if we were able to reach a satisfactory agreement which did not contain the 'backstop'," Johnson told Tusk on Monday.

Johnson's letter comes amid a flurry of Brexit-related activity this week. The prime minister is travelling to the continent this week to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.