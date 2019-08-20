Earnings wrap: Home Depot and Medtronic jump on earnings, Kohl's takes a hit

Traders work on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the Dow Jones industrial average passes the 20,000 mark shortly after the opening of the trading session on Jan. 25, 2017.

It was a good day for Home Depot shareholders as the home improvement retailer's stock rose more than 4% on stronger-than-expected earnings. The company posted on Tuesday a profit of $3.17 per share while analysts polled by Refinitv expected earnings per share of $3.08.

CEO Craig Menear highlighted momentum from the company's "strategic investments" in the company's quarterly report. He added that "the current health of the U.S. consumer and a stable housing environment continue to support our business."

Home Depot's better-than-forecast profit was enough for investors to look past the company's weaker-than-expected revenue. The company generated $30.839 billion in revenue for the previous quarter. Analysts expected sales to come in at $30.985 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Home Depot pointed to weaker lumber prices as one of the reasons for the disappointing sales numbers. Lumber futures are down about 16% since February. Lumber sales account for about 8% of Home Depot's total sales.

The company also cut its revenue outlook for the year, citing worries over U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods hurting the consumer.

Read the full earnings report here.