Home Depot stock rises on better-than-expected profits even as the company lowers outlook on tariff worries

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.Market Insiderread more
The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.Bondsread more
Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.Retailread more
The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.Retailread more
President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.Technologyread more
Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.Marketsread more
Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battleThe Fedread more
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...Personal Financeread more
Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.Health and Scienceread more
Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.Marketsread more
Home Depot shares climbed more than 4.5% Tuesday after the retailer released a mixed earnings report that didn't appear to haunt investors.
Home Depot's fiscal second-quarter sales missed analysts' expectations, and the company lowered its sales outlook for the year amid fears that the trade war will slow consumer spending. But its earnings topped estimates, and analysts say that positions Home Depot well for the back half of 2019.
"We continue to view Home Depot as a best-in-class operator, but the softer macro and housing trends ... remain an overhang," Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman said in a research note.
Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem said he viewed the mixed results as "a clearing event for an improving setup ahead." Investors like to see that cost savings are paying off and helping boost profitability, he said.
Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said the company trimmed its 2019 outlook due to "continued lumber price deflation, as well as potential impacts to the U.S. consumer arising from recently announced tariffs."
"While trade discussions are fluid, consumer demand could be impacted," Edward Decker, executive vice president of merchandising, told analysts on a conference call.
The company has estimated that the currently proposed 10% tariffs, set to take effect Sept. 1 and Dec. 15 — along with the 25% tariffs already in place — could raise its cost of sales by about $2 billion, or about 2% of annual sales. Analysts say Wall Street largely already knew this impact to Home Depot's business, thus why shares aren't selling off on the news.
Here's what Home Depot reported for the fiscal second quarter of 2019 compared with what analysts were expecting, based on Refinitiv data:
Net income for the quarter ended Aug. 4 was $3.48 billion, or $3.17 per share, compared with $3.51 billion, or $3.05 a share, a year ago. That beat expectations for earnings of $3.08 a share, based on Refinitiv data.
Sales climbed 1.2% to $30.84 billion from $30.46 billion a year ago, short of expectations for $30.99 billion.
Sales at Home Depot stores open for at least 12 months were up 3% overall and were up 3.1% in the U.S., short of expectations for growth of 3.5%.
The Atlanta-based company had also previously warned about the toll a slump in lumber prices is taking on its business.
Lumber futures are down roughly 16% since their highs in February, and lumber accounts for about 8% of Home Depot's total sales. Home Depot said in May that weak lumber prices hurt first-quarter sales growth by about $200 million. It added that if prices didn't improve, it could dent annual sales by as much as an additional $600 million.
On the heels of Tuesday's mixed results, Home Depot is now calling for fiscal 2019 sales to be up about 2.3%, and same-store sales to be up about 4%. Previously, it was calling for total sales growth of 3.3% and same-store sales growth of 5%.
It's still expecting earnings per share to grow by about 3.1% to $10.03 for the year.
Home Depot said the average shopper's ticket grew 1.7% during the second quarter to $67.31 from $66.20 a year earlier. It said sales per square foot climbed 1.1% to $509.55 from $504.20 in fiscal 2018.
"We are encouraged by the momentum we are seeing from our strategic investments and believe that the current health of the U.S. consumer and a stable housing environment continue to support our business," Menear added.
Home Depot shares, which are valued at $238.9 billion, closed Tuesday up 4.4%. The stock has climbed more than 26% this year.
— CNBC's Jasmine Wu contributed to this report.