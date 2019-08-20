Italian Prime Minister Conte announces resignation, bringing Rome closer to a snap election

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (R), flanked by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (L), delivers a speech at the Italian Senate, in Rome, on August 20, 2019, as the country faces a political crisis.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced his intention to resign on Tuesday, as a political crisis rumbles on in Rome that could eventually lead to new elections.

Conte has been under pressure since one of the country's deputy prime ministers — Matteo Salvini, who leads the right-wing Lega party — called for a snap election earlier this month. Salvini declared the populist coalition government unworkable and called for a no-confidence vote in Conte.

Conte told the Senate that the surprise move for the no-confidence vote against the coalition was forcing him to "interrupt" what he contended was a productive government. He said he would go to the president to formally resign as leader.

He also accused Salvini of showing "grave contempt for Parliament" and putting Italy at risk for a "dizzying spiral of political and financial instability" in the months ahead by creating an unnecessary crisis.

Conte said Salvini had violated the coalition's commitment and he had acted with political opportunism, according to a Reuters translation.

"(Salvini) has shown that he is following his own interests and those of his party," Conte told the packed Senate, according to the news agency. "His decisions pose serious risks for this country."

Salvini, who sat next to Conte, smirked at times as the premier spoke. He began the Senate debate by saying, defiantly, "I'd do it all again."

Conte, a law professor who was appointed by both parties in the government coalition but is not affiliated with either — added that the political crisis probably meant the end of this current government. Italian bond yields slipped on Tuesday as Conte spoke and the Italian banking index was down 2.1% as he announced his intention to resign.