Shares of China's Baidu pop over 8% after earnings beat as CEO says 'temporary pain' will pay off

Baidu shares surged over 8% in U.S. after-hours trade after it reported earnings for the second quarter that beat market expectations, as it managed to fend off newer rivals like TikTok parent ByteDance in the advertising space.

Here are the results for the June quarter:

Revenue of 26.3 billion yuan, or $3.83 billion, according to the exchange rate published in the company's earnings release. That represented a 1% year-on-year increase or 9% on the quarter. Revenue beat market expectations of 25.76 billion yuan.

Earnings per share of 10.11 yuan, beating estimates of 6.12 yuan. That was a 54% year-on-year decline but a more than 260% increase from the previous quarter.

Expectations were low. The stock had declined nearly 40% this year, and investors were concerned about the impact of rising competition and stricter censorship from the Chinese government on online videos which could hurt ad revenue.

But Baidu reported numbers that pleased the market. After posting its first loss since 2005 in the first quarter of the year, the Chinese internet giant returned to a net profit in the second quarter.

Its core advertising and marketing services business hit revenues of 19.5 billion yuan, decreasing 2% year-on-year but rising 12% on the quarter. Given that this makes up around three quarters of the company's revenue, the signs of stabilization were welcomed.

The search giant has also been criticized for its slow shift to mobile as consumers spend an increasing amount of time on so-called "super apps." These are products like Tencent's WeChat or Ant Financial's Alipay where a user can do a number of different things ranging from payments to ordering food — all within one app.

Baidu has also faced new competition from ByteDance, the owner of social media app TikTok, which recently launched a search product.