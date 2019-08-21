'American Ninja Warrior' host Akbar Gbajabiamila reveals his winning financial game plan

Former NFL star Akbar Gbajabiamila likes to have a game plan, especially when it comes to his money.

It began to formulate when he was playing football and is still key to his success today.

"The way I make my winning financial game plan is by surrounding myself with people who are smarter than me," said Gbajabiamila, now co-host of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior. " "People who can keep me honest with my financial goals."

It's also being able to answer the question, "Why?"

"Why is it that I want to change my financial status? Why do I want to grow my money?" he said.

"If you can't answer the question 'why,' then chances are you're probably going to be going in all different types of directions. And having that team to keep you honest, to me, that right there is a game plan."