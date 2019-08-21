European stocks close higher as investors await Fed minutes

European stocks closed higher Wednesday as investors awaited minutes from a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, while President Donald Trump suggested he was weighing measures to boost the world's largest economy.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed provisionally up over 1.1% , autos leading gains with a 1.7% jump as all sectors and major bourses traded firmly in positive territory.

Shares of Renault and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles both gained after an Italian press report suggested contact between executives at both firms has never ceased and a merger remains on the cards. Renault stock climbed 3.7% while Fiat Chrysler was up 3.3%.

European investors monitored Italian markets late Wednesday and early Thursday after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned, kickstarting consultations between President Sergio Mattarella and party leaders in the hope of a solution to the political crisis.

Investors seemed to welcome the prospect of political change, as Italy's FTSE MIB index shrugged off the uncertainty to jump 1.8%.

The minutes of the July meeting by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are in focus as investors seek hints from the U.S. central bank over the prospect of impending monetary policy easing. The minutes are due out at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Trump reiterated Tuesday that he was not prepared to make a trade deal with China amid the current standoff, with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei still firmly in Washington's cross hairs. However, he also said he was "thinking about" cutting payroll taxes, less than a day after the White House denied that a payroll tax cut was being discussed.

The president again lambasted Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, placing him under further pressure to ease monetary policy more aggressively. Trump said Powell and the Fed are the "only problem" for his administration, comparing the central bank chief to a "golfer who can't putt."