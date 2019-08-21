JP Morgan to scrap digital wallet app Chase Pay

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fedread more

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Market Insiderread more

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Bondsread more

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Technologyread more

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Retailread more

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Marketsread more

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

The Fedread more

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Personal Financeread more

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Health and Scienceread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more

'I am the Chosen One,' Trump proclaims as he defends trade war...

The president's remark followed a string of criticisms aimed at his predecessors, whom he claimed had ignored China's alleged malpractice on trade.

Politicsread more
Markets

JP Morgan to scrap digital wallet app Chase Pay

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • The bank says it's shutting down its Chase Pay app in early 2020.
  • The mobile payment app was launched in 2015 just as Apple Pay was gaining popularity.
  • The bank plans to add more retailers that accept Chase Pay through merchant apps including food ordering company Grubhub.
Harriet Taylor | CNBC

J.P. Morgan Chase customers will no longer be able to pay with their phones in stores beginning next year.

The bank said it plans to shut down its Chase Pay app in early 2020. The mobile payment app was launched in 2015 just as Apple Pay was gaining popularity.

"The change we are announcing is one that is intended to focus our efforts where we see consumer behavior trending and merchants investing," Eric Connolly, head of Chase Pay, said in an email. "We see our biggest opportunity in working with merchants to provide easy payment solutions for customers through the Chase Pay button online and directly in merchant apps, which has seen double-digit growth for the last three years."

The bank announced that it plans to add more retailers that accept Chase Pay through merchant apps including food ordering company Grubhub.

J.P. Morgan's attempt at digital banking and payments has not been smooth. The bank in June shut down its mobile banking app Finn, meant to lure millennials with zero fees and emojis, just a year after its nationwide release. It also ended an online small business loan partnership with On Deck this year.

J.P. Morgan faced overwhelming competition from Apple. Apple Pay has been adopted by 43% iPhone Users, according to Loup Ventures' estimates in February. This week, the tech giant also launched the Apple Card, an iPhone-linked credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs, in its latest move to disrupt the payment space.