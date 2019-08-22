China treads a fine line as it seeks to mediate in Japan-South Korea trade dispute

China appears to be stepping up to mediate between Japan and South Korea as their trade battle intensifies — a move that could prompt the U.S. to get more involved in the region, one expert says.

Foreign ministers from the three Asian countries are in China for three days to discuss trade and cooperation. It comes amid an escalating trade fight between Japan and South Korea which started in July, when Tokyo placed trade restrictions on three chemical materials widely used by South Korean companies that make semiconductors.

At the trilateral meeting, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Tokyo and Seoul to resolve their differences "through dialogue." He also added: "China will work with South Korea and Japan to continue to expand and deepen our cooperation jointly to maintain multilaterialism and free trade."

The summit is the ninth time that top diplomats from China, Japan and South Korea are meeting together. It did not come as a result of the growing bilateral trade tensions.

Now that China is mediating, the U.S. will likely get involved too, since Seoul and Tokyo have always been Washington's allies, said political analyst Paul Triolo.

"From the U.S. perspective, this is a lose-lose confrontation, which could also inadvertently benefit China," said Triolo, practice head of geo-technology at Eurasia Group.

"The Trump administration will not want to leave the mediation to China, but will focus on trying to calm the rhetoric around the dispute and urge caution in Tokyo in terms of the export control issue creating any serious disruptions to supply chains around semiconductors," Triolo told CNBC in an email.

Analysts have warned that the spiraling dispute could cause serious disruptions to global semiconductor supply chain. The conflict has already adversely impacted sectors such as tourism, airlines, consumer goods in both countries.

The conflict shows no signs of abating, with both sides taking retaliatory measures against each other. Japan removed South Korea from its "white list" — a list of trade partners it deems trustworthy. Days later, Seoul announced it would also drop Japan from its own preferential list from September.