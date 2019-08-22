Esther George says the Fed's 'large balance sheet' may have helped cause the yield curve inversion

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the Federal Reserve may be partly responsible for the yield curve inversion.

"I think the Fed still has a large balance sheet, and that could be putting some downward pressure on those longer-term rates," George told CNBC's Steve Liesman from the Kansas City Fed's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note has fallen below the 2-year yield twice since Aug. 14, causing the bond market's main yield curve to invert. The bond market phenomenon is historically a trusty signal of an eventual recession; however, George said the Fed could be influencing the long end of that equation.

The Fed voted at its July policy meeting to end the reduction of bonds the central bank holds on its balance sheet, two months earlier than planned. The balance sheet, which stands at around $3.8 trillion of mostly Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities, ballooned to as much as $4.5 trillion as the Fed sought to stimulate the economy out of the financial crisis.

"So we all know what the history is of inverted yield curves and the concern that they portend a recession coming. But in the context of a global economy that is weakening, I think that could be explaining part of it," George said. "So I'll keep watching that carefully for sure but I don't yet see the signal — that suggests it's time to get worried about a downturn."