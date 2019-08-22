Pompeo praises US 'ally' Denmark after Trump cancels state visit

Kansas City Fed President Esther George disagrees with the U.S. central bank's move to cut rates last month as the economy is still strong.Investingread more
Experts believe a wider spat with Europe would be much more damaging than the current tit-for-tat with China.Traderead more
After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.Market Insiderread more
The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
Markets pay particular attention to Italy's spending, given its public debt pile. This stands at above 130% of its growth rate, one of the highest in the world.Politicsread more
Software stocks are the place to be in tech as the sector mounts a recovery from its recent pullback, some analysts say.Trading Nationread more
Office phones, printers, building control systems and more — these may not sound like computers but they can all be hacked according to cybersecurity pros.Technologyread more
Flight bookings to Hong Kong have fallen 10%, hit by the unrest in the city, said Alan Joyce, the chief executive of Australian carrier Qantas Airways.Airlinesread more
South Korea will scrap an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan amid an intensifying dispute over history and trade, South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday.Asia Politicsread more
Analysts generally doubt how effective the People Bank of China's latest interest rate announcement will be in significantly helping businesses grow.China Economyread more
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says he will challenge Republican incumbent Cory Gardner for his Senate seat.Politicsread more
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Denmark as a cooperative ally following a phone call with his Danish counterpart.
Pompeo held the call with Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod Wednesday to discuss President Donald Trump's canceled state visit to the country, which had been scheduled to take place in early September.
"The Secretary expressed appreciation for Denmark's cooperation as one of the United States' allies and Denmark's contributions to address shared global security priorities," U.S. Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
"The Secretary and Foreign Minister Kofod also discussed strengthening cooperation with the Kingdom of Denmark — including Greenland — in the Arctic."
Denmark's Kofod said Wednesday that the conversation had been "frank, friendly and constructive" and affirmed the two nations' strong bond.
"(The) U.S. and Denmark are close friends and allies with a long history of active engagement across (the) globe," he said on Twitter. "(We) agreed to stay in touch on full range of issues of mutual interest."
Trump surprised Danish officials on Tuesday when he took to Twitter to announce he would no longer go to Denmark next month, with the president later dubbing Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen "nasty" for her response to his idea that the U.S. could purchase Greenland. On Sunday, Frederiksen said Trump's suggestion of purchasing the territory was "absurd," telling Greenland's Sermitsiaq newspaper that "Greenland is not for sale."
Greenland is a massive island and autonomous Danish territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans. The land mass is considered to be rich with coal, zinc, copper and iron ore.
Trump said Tuesday that he would reschedule his visit to Denmark "for another time."