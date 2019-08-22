Pompeo praises US 'ally' Denmark after Trump cancels state visit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media briefing at the State Department June 10, 2019 in Washington, DC.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Denmark as a cooperative ally following a phone call with his Danish counterpart.

Pompeo held the call with Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod Wednesday to discuss President Donald Trump's canceled state visit to the country, which had been scheduled to take place in early September.

"The Secretary expressed appreciation for Denmark's cooperation as one of the United States' allies and Denmark's contributions to address shared global security priorities," U.S. Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister Kofod also discussed strengthening cooperation with the Kingdom of Denmark — including Greenland — in the Arctic."

Denmark's Kofod said Wednesday that the conversation had been "frank, friendly and constructive" and affirmed the two nations' strong bond.

"(The) U.S. and Denmark are close friends and allies with a long history of active engagement across (the) globe," he said on Twitter. "(We) agreed to stay in touch on full range of issues of mutual interest."

Trump surprised Danish officials on Tuesday when he took to Twitter to announce he would no longer go to Denmark next month, with the president later dubbing Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen "nasty" for her response to his idea that the U.S. could purchase Greenland. On Sunday, Frederiksen said Trump's suggestion of purchasing the territory was "absurd," telling Greenland's Sermitsiaq newspaper that "Greenland is not for sale."

Greenland is a massive island and autonomous Danish territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans. The land mass is considered to be rich with coal, zinc, copper and iron ore.

Trump said Tuesday that he would reschedule his visit to Denmark "for another time."