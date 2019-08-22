Home equity loans or refinancing? Here's what to look for, according to this top investment advisor

With fears about a possible recession on the horizon, people are coming up with different ways to get their hands on some cash.

Some may even be thinking about taking out a home equity line of credit as an insurance policy in case the economy goes south.

Those concerns were renewed on Thursday when a warning signal flashed once again from the bond market: The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond broke below the 2-year rate for the third time in less than two weeks. That's called an inverted yield curve, and it is a phenomenon that often has been a reliable, yet early, indicator of economic recessions.

But is taking out a home equity loan, or HELOC, a smart idea — whether as an insurance policy or even just to do home improvements? And what impact would it have on your credit history?

According to financial expert Ric Edelman, founder and executive chairman of Edelman Financial Engines, "It doesn't necessarily hurt your score."

Your credit score is a number that represents the risk a creditor, like a bank or lender, will take on you when you borrow money. It can determine the interest rate you will pay for credit cards, car loans and home mortgages — or whether you will get a loan at all.