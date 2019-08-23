Ewan McGregor to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Disney+ series

Trump said he will raise tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% and hike duties on another $300 billion in products to 15%.Politicsread more
The European Union will respond in kind if the U.S. imposes tariffs on France over digital tax plan, EU chief Donald Tusk told G-7.Technologyread more
Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.US Marketsread more
The final week of August could be highly volatile as markets fret over the economy and the latest developments in trade wars.Market Insiderread more
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Friday that the global economy has deteriorated in the past month.Marketsread more
The latest escalation in the trade war ups the odds the economy will fall into recession and that the Fed will aggressively cut rates.Market Insiderread more
Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.Politicsread more
Recent trade friction between the two Asian powerhouses has morphed into a dispute with political implications that go far beyond the region.Asia Politicsread more
"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.Politicsread more
"I would love this to be clarified. We come to a deal on trade, boy, this market is up 10 to 15%, but without it's going to be worrisome," Jeremy Siegel says.Marketsread more
It's official. Ewan McGregor will be reprising his iconic role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney's streaming service Disney+.
On Friday, the actor, alongside Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, announced he would be returning for a scripted series on the streaming service.
Kennedy said that all of the episodes have been written and they will begin shooting soon.
It had long been speculated that Lucasfilm would produce a theatrical film involving Kenobi. However, after the disappointing box office results of the Han Solo standalone film, Disney pulled back on the number of Star Wars films it was releasing. So, the Kenobi film was shelved.
Rumors have circulated since Disney+ was announced that an Obi-Wan Kenobi series could be in the works. Kennedy and McGregor confirmed those rumors at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim. Kennedy did not disclose when the series would launch.