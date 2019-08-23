Facebook's Libra reportedly losing support from early investors amid regulatory scrutiny

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.Politicsread more
Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.US Marketsread more
"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.Politicsread more
Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.Bondsread more
Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."Marketsread more
Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.Marketsread more
Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...Technologyread more
The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...Autosread more
Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.The Fedread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Some original investors in Facebook's digital currency project are considering leaving, the Financial Times reported Friday.
Two Libra founders told the Financial Times they were worried about the regulatory spotlight that the cryptocurrency was attracting. The newspaper also said at least three early backers privately discussed separating themselves from the operation.
The investors said they were concerned that the extra attention would put pressure on their other business ventures, the report said.
In June, Facebook announced that it would launch a cryptocurrency run by the nonprofit Switzerland-based Libra Association in 2020.
The digital currency would not be controlled by Facebook, but rather run by stakeholders that include Uber, Mastercard, Stripe, Visa, PayPal and Spotify, according to the organization's whitepaper.
The announcement from Facebook, which already has a tough track record with regulatory agencies about its privacy practices, caused an uproar from government officials in the U.S. and abroad.
Libra faces a European Union antitrust investigation. And in the U.S., Congress has heard testimony from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said he has worries about potential illicit use of Libra. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also told Congress he has "serious concerns " about Libra.
Facebook declined to comment, and Libra could not be immediately reached for comment.
— Read the full Financial Times story here.