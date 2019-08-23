Loretta Mester says if economy stays like this, Fed should keep rates 'where they are'

Skip Navigation
Trump deploys a new label for China's Xi – 'enemy'

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.

Dow plunges after Trump orders US manufacturers to move from...

Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.

Trump 'hereby' orders US companies to find an alternative to...

"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.

Yield curve inverts again as Trump reignites trade war, recession...

Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.

Here's a list of American products targeted by China's new...

Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

President Trump met with trade team amid tweetstorm that rocked...

The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."

Companies that import from China drop after Trump orders them to...

Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.

Apple and chip stocks slide after Trump's latest comments on...

Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...

Tesla, Ford have most to lose among US carmakers on China's new...

The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...

Powell sees no 'rulebook' for trade war, pledges 'appropriate'...

Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Foot Locker, Apple, HP &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

David Koch, billionaire industrialist and libertarian political...

The Koch brothers financed one of the most influential political networks in the modern era. The sprawling political empire includes conservative and libertarian nonprofits...

Federal Reserve

Loretta Mester says if economy stays like this, Fed should keep rates 'where they are'

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Key Points
  • "At this point, if the economy continues where it is, I would probably say we should keep things the way they are," Mester tells CNBC from Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
  • Mester, who isn't a current voting member of the FOMC, added that she didn't advocate for the Fed's quarter-point interest rate cut back in July.
  • The Fed's quarter-point reduction to interest rates in July represented the first time the central bank cut rates since 2008.
Loretta Mester at Jackson Hole, August 25, 2017.
Jodi Gralnick | CNBC

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester believes that if the U.S. economy continues to grow at its current pace, she's unlikely to support further reductions to interest rates.

"At this point, if the economy continues where it is, I would probably say we should keep things the way they are," she told CNBC's Steve Liesman from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "But, I am very attuned to the downside risks to this economy and I want to make sure we're always focused on our dual-mandate goals."

Mester, who isn't a current voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, added that she didn't advocate for the Fed's quarter-point interest rate cut back in July.

"I supported leaving rates the same and looking for more data and letting things play out a little bit longer so that we would have a better view of whether we're in the weak-growth scenario or the trend-growth scenario," she said. Top Fed officials are currently gathered in Jackson Hole for their annual symposium to discuss monetary policy.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a key policy speech at 10 a.m. ET.

At its July policy meeting the Federal Reserve gratified markets in reducing its target range for overnight lending by 25 basis points, to a target range of 2% to 2.25%. That marked the first rate cut since the start of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

"You have to take a signal from what's going on with U.S. yields. I think the signal is probably not as strong as it has been in the past because there's other factors affecting the long end of the curve," Mester said. "Bond investors, obviously, have a more pessimistic view of the U.S. economy than some economists do ... that's one piece of information that you take into account."