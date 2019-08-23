Ms. Marvel is getting a live action series on Disney+

Trump said he will raise tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% and hike duties on another $300 billion in products to 15%.Politicsread more
The European Union will respond in kind if the U.S. imposes tariffs on France over digital tax plan, EU chief Donald Tusk told G-7.Technologyread more
Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.US Marketsread more
The final week of August could be highly volatile as markets fret over the economy and the latest developments in trade wars.Market Insiderread more
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Friday that the global economy has deteriorated in the past month.Marketsread more
The latest escalation in the trade war ups the odds the economy will fall into recession and that the Fed will aggressively cut rates.Market Insiderread more
Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.Politicsread more
Recent trade friction between the two Asian powerhouses has morphed into a dispute with political implications that go far beyond the region.Asia Politicsread more
"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.Politicsread more
"I would love this to be clarified. We come to a deal on trade, boy, this market is up 10 to 15%, but without it's going to be worrisome," Jeremy Siegel says.Marketsread more
A groundbreaking Ms. Marvel series will be coming to Disney+.
A report from The Hollywood Reporter on Friday said that Disney will be creating a show around its first Muslim superhero — Ms. Marvel.
The live-action series will be based on the acclaimed comic "Ms. Marvel." Bisha Ali, the comedian and writer behind Hulu's remake of "Four Weddings and Funeral," will act as the showrunner and head writer for the program, according to the report.
While Captain Marvel's Carol Danvers was once called Ms. Marvel, the mantle is now held by a teenager named Kamela Khan, a Pakistani American living in a religious family in New Jersey. She has the ability to stretch and change her shape.
The "Ms. Marvel" comic won a Hugo Award for best graphic story in 2015.
It is unclear when Disney plans to start production of the series or when it will be released, however, the company is holding a panel at its D23 Expo on Friday, which could shed more light on the project.
Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
The Ms. Marvel show would join and already impressive line-up of Marvel series on the upcoming Disney+. The company has announced "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "WandaVision," "Loki" and "Hawkeye," as well as a cartoon show called "What If?"
Read the full report in The Hollywood Reporter.