Target has opened 100 mini stores and remodeled 500 bigger ones. And it's paying off

Target is surpassing major milestones this week on its store investments, days after the retailer reported earnings that blew past analysts' estimates and sent its shares surging to new highs.

Target announced Friday it has opened its 100th small-format location and finished remodeling its 500th location since it unveiled a $7 billion investment plan in 2017.

Under the plan, it has been pouring money into planting pint-sized locations in major metros like New York and around college campuses like the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and refreshing its larger-format shops with new lighting, fresh flooring and a redesigned grocery space. As it accomplishes these key milestones, Target is proving how the rollouts and revamps are paying off.

"We think the differentiator is going to be what the in-store experience is like," Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan said in an interview. "Even today somewhere around 90% of retail is still done in stores. The store isn't going away."

Target said it's still on pace to open 30 small-format stores across the country each year. Mulligan said he still sees room to grow in areas like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. The company also still expects to complete 300 store remodels in 2020, putting it on track to remodel at least 1,000 locations out of its fleet of more than 1,800.

According to Mulligan, Target is learning as it goes.

It once tried to shut down an entire store for remodeling but found shoppers preferred to shop around the construction, he said. So now Target keeps stores open as it remodels them, which takes roughly three months per store. Mulligan said Target has managed to cut in half the "sales disruption" it sees during remodels. And sales are up 2% to 4% per store, the first year a remodel is complete, according to Target.

With its small-format shops — which can be as tiny as 15,000 square feet with the average one being 40,000 square feet, or a third of a full-size store — Mulligan said Target is learning how to better curate merchandise specific to each location. And it's taking these merchandising techniques to its other stores, he said. "We're localizing more."

Target has also said its smaller-format stores are twice as productive as its larger ones.