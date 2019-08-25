Trump says others support his call to add Russia back into the G7

Hours after President Trump said Sunday he had "second thoughts" about escalating the trade war with China, the White House sought to explain his remark because it was...Politicsread more
Clouding the G-7 gathering, which represents the world's major industrial economies, are the tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said that he would have a major trade deal with U.K. after it leaves the European Union.Politicsread more
Despite Kudlow's expectations, China said on Saturday that it strongly opposes Trump's decision to levy additional tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese goods, and warned...Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said Sunday he was not happy after North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles over the weekend.Politicsread more
Carl Medlock used to work at Tesla. Now he's one of the few people in the U.S. that can fix the company's original Roadster electric vehicles.Technologyread more
The Goldman Sachs technology M&A team, led by Sam Britton, has cashed in on its software focus and decades of experience to dominate 2019's biggest deals.Technologyread more
American small and medium-size companies that rely on China are scrambling to adjust their business plans in response to the escalating trade war.Traderead more
Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The summit comes amid fears over a global economic slowdown, and U.S. tensions over trade allies, Iran and Russia.Politicsread more
The world's second biggest economy is past a point where it cannot ignore its enormous debt anymore, according to an analyst.China Economyread more
SAINT-JEAN-DE-LUZ, France — President Donald Trump renewed calls Sunday to readmit Russia to the G-7 while attending the summit in Biarritz, France.
"I think it's a work in progress. We have a number of people that would like to see Russia back," Trump said when asked if there was an update about adding the former member to the group. "I don't know if we will make a decision one way or the other but we did have a discussion about Russia last night as to whether or not we want to invite them back," he added.
"Maybe we will just leave it the way it is," Trump said, explaining that there was no formal decision or plan to readmit Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The group once known as the G-8 included the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Italy, Germany, Japan and Russia — but was cut down to the G-7 in 2014 following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea. The annexation of Crimea from Ukraine sparked international uproar and triggered a series of sanctions to be placed on Moscow. Shortly after the annexation, a war broke out in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russian-backed separatists.
Ahead of the G-7 summit, Trump told reporters at the White House that he would support a move to add Russia back to the group.
"I've gone to numerous G-7 meetings, and I guess President Obama, because Putin outsmarted him, President Obama thought it wasn't a good thing to have Russia in so he wanted Russia out. I think it's much more appropriate to have Russia in and it should be the G-8," Trump said, referencing the U.S.-led role in suspending Russia's involvement with the group.
"So I could certainly see it being the G-8 again," Trump added, noting that the group frequently discusses issues concerning Russia.
Trump previously said Russia should be reinstated to the group as he departed for last year's summit, held in Canada.
"Russia should be in this meeting," Trump told reporters before boarding Marine One for the summit. "They should let Russia come back in, because we should have Russia at the negotiating table."