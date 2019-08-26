Wall Street analysts say these stocks present a buying opportunity if the US enters a recession

A shopper carries a bag outside a TJ Maxx store in New York, U.S.

Wall Street analysts say there's plenty of value to be found if a downturn were to hit the economy.

CNBC examined the most recent Wall Street research to find top picks by analysts in a recessionary environment.

They include names such as Matson, Planet Fitness, TJX Companies, National Vision Holdings, and AquaVenture Limited Holdings.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note has repeatedly broken below the 2-year rate since Aug.14, an odd bond market phenomenon that historically preceded recessions. But analysts say that even if a recession were to happen, there's a still wide range of options to bolster your portfolio.

Planet Fitness recently reported earnings that were better than many expected and analysts at Jefferies continue to compare the company to Amazon, calling it "Amazonian."

The fitness center operator should benefit from its defensive qualities, they said. The firm called the company "recession resistant," and added that Planet Fitness would also benefit from its lack of China exposure.

"The $10 price point makes it unlikely for people to cancel," analyst Randal Konik told CNBC.

The stock is down 3% over the last week.

Retail is an area that analysts generally agree would be hurt by tariffs and an economic downturn as many of their goods are imported from China.

But analysts at Wedbush consider what's known as the "off-price" sector to generally be more resistant to economic instability. The "off-price" sector includes companies such as Ross Stores and T.J. Maxx.

"We continue to look upon the off-price sector as an area of strength in markets troubled by tariff concerns with flexible business models resilient to cost passthroughs, and as e-commerce can't replace the off-price experience of bargain hunting in stores," they said.

Shares of TJX Companies are up over 3% over the last week.