Shares of Japanese automakers, South Korean chipmakers fall on escalating trade fears

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump wants US firms to leave China. Here's what it could mean...

The latest round of tariff announcements in the last few days means that by the end of the year, essentially all Chinese goods exported to the U.S. will be subject to duties.

China Economyread more

Mnuchin: If China agreed to a fair relationship we'd sign the...

The escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing dominated discussions at the G-7 gathering in France.

Politicsread more

Dow futures point to opening declines as US-China trade war...

Futures fell after Trump said the U.S. will raise tariffs on more than $500 billion worth of Chinese imports, increasing trade tensions.

Marketsread more

Here's everything that happened over the weekend with the...

Tensions stemming from the U.S.-China trade war escalated sharply over the last few days, with much happening as Asian markets were shut down for the weekend.

China Economyread more

Trump on US-China trade war: 'I could declare a national...

Clouding the G-7 gathering, which represents the world's major industrial economies, are the tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing.

Politicsread more

US-China trade talks won't break down despite latest escalation,...

Neither the U.S. nor China wants to be seen as the party that derailed trade talks, says William Reinsch of Center for Strategic and International Studies.

World Economyread more

Shares of Japanese automakers, South Korean chipmakers fall on...

China said Friday it will be resuming 25% duties on U.S. autos, and a further 5% on auto parts and components.

Asia Marketsread more

'The lungs of the Earth are in flames': Brazil faces global...

World leaders, environmental groups and celebrities have publicly decried the vast swaths of forest being destroyed by the fires.

World Newsread more

Singapore braces for challenges in the job market

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung says the Singapore government has been preparing for the challenge of an aging workforce "for the past 20 years."

Employmentread more

Alibaba-backed Chinese A.I. firm Megvii files for Hong Kong IPO

Megvii is known for its facial recognition technology and while revenue grew over 350% in 2018, its losses have widened.

Technologyread more

Asia stocks fall as US-China trade war intensifies; offshore yuan...

Stocks in Asia fell Monday afternoon following an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war late last week.

Asia Marketsread more

This shop in Seattle can fix the original Tesla Roadsters that...

Carl Medlock used to work at Tesla. Now he's one of the few people in the U.S. that can fix the company's original Roadster electric vehicles.

Technologyread more
Asia Markets

Shares of Japanese automakers, South Korean chipmakers fall on escalating trade fears

Weizhen Tan@weizent
Key Points
  • Shares of Japanese automakers with production facilities based in the U.S. dived in response to additional tariffs announced by both U.S. and China.
  • South Korean semiconductors, already hit by worsening trade tensions with Japan, also fell in early trade on Monday.
Line workers begin installing the interior and electronics on the flex line at Nissan Motor Co's automobile manufacturing plant in Smyrna, Tennessee.
William DeShazer | Reuters

Japanese auto stocks as well as South Korean semiconductor shares plummeted on Monday, on the back of escalating trade tensions.

China said Friday it would impose new tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods. Beijing also announce it would resume 25% duties on U.S. autos, and a further 5% on auto parts and components — those will go into effect on Dec. 15. China had paused those auto tariffs in April.

In retaliation, U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he'll hike tariff rates on most imports from China.

Shares of Japanese automakers with production facilities based in the U.S. dived in response.

Nissan and Toyota fell more than 2% in early trade, while Mitsubishi Motors plummeted more than 3%, and Honda dropped nearly 3% initially — but those shares have since recovered slightly. 

Japanese automakers — including Nissan, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Honda, Mazda and Subaru — have 24 manufacturing plants, 45 research and development design facilities, and 39 distribution centers across 28 states in the U.S., according to data from the Japanese Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Together, Japanese vehicle makers build more than a third of vehicles produced in the U.S., according to the data.

Autos are among the top U.S. exports to China, forming around 19% of global U.S. vehicle exports in 2017. In 2018, roughly 230,000 American-produced vehicles were sold in China.

South Korean semiconductors, already hit by worsening trade tensions with Japan, also fell in early trade on Monday.

Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell nearly 1.5% while its rival SK Hynix plunged 3.36%.

South Korean trade is heavily dependent on China and the U.S., as the country is closely interlinked in the supply chains between the two giants. Semiconductors are the main intermediate product exported by South Korea.