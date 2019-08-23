South Korea is scrapping a security deal with Japan — here's why it matters

South Korea on Thursday said it will scrap an intelligence sharing agreement with Japan, creating possibly serious consequences for the effective monitoring of North Korea.

Recent trade friction between the two Asian powerhouses has morphed into a dispute with political implications that go far beyond the region. One day after the Japanese and Korean foreign ministers met in China to discuss trade and national security, Seoul announced that it isn't in its "national interests" to maintain the intelligence pact.

Both the United States and China have stepped in to mediate.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the two countries to work out their differences on Thursday, saying "there is no doubt that the shared interests of Japan and South Korea are important, and they're important to the United States of America. "