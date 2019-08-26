Kraft Heinz says Paulo Basilio to return as CFO

Kraft Heinz has named Paulo Basilio as its new chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1.

Basilio, 44, previously served as CFO from July 2015 to October 2017, when 3G Capital's David Knopf replaced him at age 29. After a transition, Knopf will return to the Brazilian investment firm, where he is a partner.

The regulatory filing announcing the change describes Basilio as a "seasoned veteran." He was CFO at H.J. Heinz before Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and private equity firm 3G Capital bought Kraft Foods and merged it with Heinz. After he stepped down as CFO of Kraft Heinz, he was president of U.S. commercial business. In July, he was named chief business planning and development officer.

Over the last year, the food giant has dealt with a series of struggles, sending shares down 57%. In February, it disclosed a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission four months earlier related to its accounting policies and internal controls. It also took a $15.4 billion write-down on Kraft and Oscar Mayer, two of its biggest brands.