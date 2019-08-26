The most 'valuable' college majors

Engineers assemble intelligent robots at Chuangze Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd. on April 29, 2019 in Rizhao, Shandong Province of China.

Your college major has a huge impact on the size of your paycheck later on. Pharmacy majors earn a median salary of $100,000, while music majors make $36,000.

Flower fan? Botany majors typically earn $50,000.

A new ranking by personal finance website Bankrate.com orders majors by the median income and unemployment rates they lead to. With the cost of attending college exploding over the last few decades, it's important to understand how much your degree can earn you in the future.

"Picking a major is a huge decision and it has financial impacts for the rest of your life," said Adrian Garcia, a data analyst at Bankrate.com.

The salary information shouldn't dissuade you from pursuing your interests. However, it can help you decide how much you should take out in loans, or what kind of school you should attend. And if you're undecided, it can provide some direction.

"People have to look at a ranking like this and balance their passion with the financial considerations," Garcia said.