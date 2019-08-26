Treasury yields fall as investors flee risk amid trade war escalation

President Donald Trump said on Monday that China is ready to come back to the negotiating table and the two countries will start talking very seriously.Politicsread more
U.S. Treasury yields slipped lower on Monday as investors seek refuge following a turbulent weekend in the U.S.-China trade war.
At around 4:50 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was trading down at 1.449%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 1.942%.
The critical spread between the 10-year and 2-year yield will be in focus once again, having inverted multiple times through Friday's session as the trade war intensified. The inversion of the 2-year/10-year yield curve is a widely watched signal of oncoming recession. The 2-year note was trading at around 1.463% Monday morning.
The White House on Sunday moved to clarify that President Donald Trump regrets not raising tariffs on Chinese goods even higher last week, after the president said he had "second thoughts" over the escalation of duties on Chinese imports.
At a meeting of the Group of 7 (G-7) leaders in France over the weekend, Trump also suggested that he could declare the trade war as a "national emergency."
The heightening of tensions comes after Beijing announced new tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods on Friday, prompting Trump to tweet that U.S. companies were "ordered" to immediately look for alternatives to China.
In response to the tariffs, Trump said he would raise existing duties on $250 billion in Chinese products to 30% from 25%, and that new tariffs on a further $300 billion of Chinese goods, due to take effect on September 1, will now rise from 10% to 15%.
Auctions will be held Monday for $45 billion in 13-week Treasury bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills.
