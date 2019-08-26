Yale's Stephen Roach says Trump 'has almost become unhinged' when it comes to China

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Judge rules against Johnson & Johnson in landmark opioid case in...

Johnson & Johnson, which was the only defendant in the seven-week trial, said it's going to appeal the decision.

Health and Scienceread more

Pharma companies soar after Johnson & Johnson fined...

Shares of major pharmaceutical companies surged in after-hours trading Monday following a smaller-than-expected fine for Johnson & Johnson.

Marketsread more

Wall Street sees rising recession risk, market woes amid renewed...

Some of Wall Street's top economists and strategists see last week's trade war escalation as an ominous sign for the economy and markets.

Marketsread more

Trump says China sincerely wants a trade deal

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."

Politicsread more

These stocks are recession resistant Wall Street analysts say

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders pledges to protect news organizations from Google...

The Democratic presidential candidate said in an op-ed Monday he would appoint officials who would enforce antitrust laws on tech.

Technologyread more

Here's what we know about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's latest cancer...

Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared healthy on Monday during a public appearance at the University at Buffalo, three days after completing a three-week course of radiation therapy in...

Politicsread more

Disney+ is cheap, chock-full of content and poised for a massive...

With a little more than two months before the debut of its streaming service, Disney dazzled its hardcore fans with celebrity guests and teaser trailers over the weekend at...

Entertainmentread more

Democrats float a short-term funding bill to avoid another...

Congress passed a bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and set budget levels for two years, but lawmakers still need to pass appropriations bills.

Politicsread more

Tim Cook donates nearly $5 million of Apple shares to charity

Separately, Apple announced on Monday through a Cook tweet that it plans to donate to fight the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.

Technologyread more

Cramer warns that believing China over Trump on trade is...

"I'm aghast we trust the People's Republic of China more than we trust the White House," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

A sell-off worse than December can arrive in a week, says analyst...

Nomura macro and quant strategist Masanari Takada is sticking with his bold call for a "Lehman-like" plunge as market sentiment shows no signs of improving.

Marketsread more
Politics

Yale's Stephen Roach says Trump 'has almost become unhinged' when it comes to China

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump is raising alarms when it comes to his dealings with the Chinese government, says Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University.
  • "The president and his advisors have really lost their credibility in assessing the state of play in this trade conflict," Roach says.
Stephen Roach
Kate Rooney | CNBC

President Donald Trump is raising alarms when it comes to his dealings with the Chinese government, Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University, told CNBC on Monday.

"The president has almost become unhinged in dealing with China on a day-to-day basis," the former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman told "Squawk Alley."

Roach referenced Trump's whiplash rhetoric on China over the past week. On Friday, Trump referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as an "enemy," shortly after China announced it will impose tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods and reinstate duties on American autos.

Trump then declared that American companies could not longer do business in China and "threw out all sorts of anger-driven responses to China's retaliation to his latest tariff initiative," said Roach, one of Wall Street's leading authorities on Asia.

But Monday, Trump said at the G-7 summit in France that Beijing is ready to reenter negotiations and begin serious talks. At a later press event, Trump said he didn't want to get into details, saying that talks between U.S. and Chinese trade officials have been taking place at the highest levels.

However, Hu Xiji, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a tabloid under the People's Daily, which is the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China, tweeted that Trump was "exaggerating."

Roach, one of Wall Street's leading authorities on Asia, has been critical of Trump in the past and his negotiating tactics with Beijing.

"Having gone through this back and forth on the on again-off again trade deal, the president and his advisors have really lost their credibility in assessing the state of play in this trade conflict," Roach said.

A White House spokesman was not immediately available to respond to Roach's comments.