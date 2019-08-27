American Airlines is calling travelers to apologize for travel disruptions

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks dividends are yielding more than the 30-year Treasury bond

It might bode well for stocks as investors have few other options when it comes to finding long-term yields.

Marketsread more

US oil about to make a much bigger splash on an oversupplied...

The oil market is already struggling with too much supply, and the U.S. is about to flood the world with a lot more.

Market Insiderread more

Purdue Pharma offers $10 billion - $12 billion to settle opioid...

The lawsuits allege the company and the Sackler family are responsible for starting and sustaining the opioid crisis.

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more

A 2020 recession would hurt Trump's reelection chances, but he...

Trump is fixated on the strength of the economy as he runs for reelection, so growing concerns about a recession have him worried.

2020 Electionsread more

Here's why China embraced Costco, but spurned Amazon and Tesco

Costco saw a reaction in China that few Western retailers experience. Analysts believe Costco satiates exactly the appetite China had for a new concept, at a time with its...

Retailread more

Oklahoma uses property law to win J&J opioid suit — others could...

Oklahoma's unusual use of nuisance law to win it's landmark suit against Johnson & Johnson could spur other states to amend their opioid cases to include the statute.

Health and Scienceread more

Popeyes has sold out of its chicken sandwich in less than a month

In a video posted to its Twitter, the company said that the sandwich would be back soon and this time, it would be for good.

Retailread more

BP sells Alaska assets to Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6 billion

BP, a major player on Alaska's North Slope for decades, announces it is selling all of its assets in the state.

Energyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Autodesk, HP and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Kevin O'Leary: I'm not a fan of another Fed rate cut

Kevin O'Leary told CNBC on Tuesday that he does not want to see another interest rate cut from the Fed in September.

Marketsread more

Autodesk shares plunge on trade war concerns

Autodesk said that due to "trade tensions and macro uncertainty," it lowered its revenue outlook for the year.

Technologyread more

American Airlines is calling travelers to apologize for travel...

American Airlines is calling travelers affected by hundreds of flight disruptions this summer and is offering frequent flyer miles to retain customer loyalty.

Airlinesread more
Airlines

American Airlines is calling travelers to apologize for travel disruptions

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • American is calling customers affected by multiple travel disruptions to apologize and offer compensation.
  • The airline has grappled with the grounded 737 Max, a protracted labor dispute with its mechanics and bad weather.
  • Summer vacation is the busiest travel period of the year.
American Airlines aircraft at the gates in O'Hare International Airport, Chicago.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

LAS VEGAS-American Airlines is having a difficult summer. On top of seasonal storms, the airline has struggled with the months-long grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes and a protracted labor dispute with its mechanics that the carrier says has forced it to cancel hundreds of flights and caused long delays.

Operations have been improving but the Fort Worth-based airline is calling customers hit with travel disruptions to apologize, an executive said Tuesday.

"Certainly we've disappointed people," Kerry Philipovitch, American's senior vice president of customer experience, told reporters at an industry conference in Las Vegas.

American's customer service team is reaching out to travelers who have faced multiple disruptions, even if they're "minor inconveniences that they wouldn't necessarily call us about." The airline has given out compensation, generally American's Aadvantage frequent flyer miles. 

"We try to find them we try to call and do what we can to retain their loyalty," she said.

American fell to 9th place out of 10 airlines in the on-time arrival rankings in April, a spot it held onto until June, when it recovered to 7th place, according to the Department of Transportation.

American, like it's competitors Southwest and United has been faced with capacity constraints and have canceled thousands of flights since regulators grounded the 737 Max in mid-March after two fatal crashes. Airlines are also bumping more travelers this summer compared with last with fewer aircraft to accommodate travelers.

Philipovitch said American, which removed the plane from its schedules until early November, expects the plane to return to service in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas travel period.

Boeing is preparing to deliver a software package to the Federal Aviation Administration in the coming weeks but neither the FAA nor other aviation authorities around the world have said when they expect to allow the planes to fly again.