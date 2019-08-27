Asia stocks set to trade mixed as investors watch US-China trade developments

Skip Navigation
Judge rules against Johnson & Johnson in landmark opioid case in...

Johnson & Johnson, which was the only defendant in the seven-week trial, said it's going to appeal the decision.

Pharma companies soar after Johnson & Johnson fined...

Shares of major pharmaceutical companies surged in after-hours trading Monday following a smaller-than-expected fine for Johnson & Johnson.

Wall Street sees rising recession risk, market woes amid renewed...

Some of Wall Street's top economists and strategists see last week's trade war escalation as an ominous sign for the economy and markets.

Trump says China sincerely wants a trade deal

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."

These stocks are recession resistant Wall Street analysts say

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.

Bernie Sanders pledges to protect news organizations from Google...

The Democratic presidential candidate said in an op-ed Monday he would appoint officials who would enforce antitrust laws on tech.

Amazon's treasurer leaves the company after spending 15 years...

Amazon just lost its top treasurer, who leaves big shoes to fill as the company invests a large chunk of its record cash pile.

Here's what we know about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's latest cancer...

Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared healthy on Monday during a public appearance at the University at Buffalo, three days after completing a three-week course of radiation therapy in...

Disney+ is cheap, chock-full of content and poised for a massive...

With a little more than two months before the debut of its streaming service, Disney dazzled its hardcore fans with celebrity guests and teaser trailers over the weekend at...

Democrats float a short-term funding bill to avoid another...

Congress passed a bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and set budget levels for two years, but lawmakers still need to pass appropriations bills.

I think Trump has learned his lesson after market volatility,...

Art Cashin told CNBC on Monday that President Donald Trump may have learned his lesson in response to market volatility amid the trade tensions.

Tim Cook donates nearly $5 million of Apple shares to charity

Separately, Apple announced on Monday through a Cook tweet that it plans to donate to fight the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.

Asia Markets

Asia stocks set to trade mixed as investors watch US-China trade developments

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Stocks in Asia were set to trade mixed at the open on Tuesday as investors watch for developments on the U.S.-China trade front.
  • Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, while shares in Australia were set to slip.

Stocks in Asia were set to trade mixed at the open on Tuesday as investors watch for developments on the U.S.-China trade front following a recent escalation in tensions.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 20,525, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,540. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 20,261.04.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,419.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,440.10.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

US-China trade watch

Investors will watch for further developments on the ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that American trade officials received overnight calls from the Chinese saying Beijing was ready to return to the negotiating table.

On the part of the Chinese, however, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he was unaware that a phone call between the two parties had occurred. That was further backed by Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief at Chinese state-run newspaper The Global Times, who said in a tweet Monday: "Based on what I know, Chinese and US top negotiators didn't hold phone talks in recent days. "

Those developments came following a recent intensification in tensions, with both China and the U.S. announcing that new tariffs will be slapped on billions of dollars worth of each others goods.

"President Trump's continued escalation of tensions gives little room for China (or indeed the US) to compromise without losing face, which makes a deal less likely in the near term," Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 269.93 points to close at 25,898.83. The S&P 500 advanced 1.1% to end its trading day at 2,878.38 while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.3% to close at 7,853.74.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.081 rising from levels below 98.0 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 106.09 against the dollar following a weakening from levels below 105 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6775 after rising from levels below $0.672 yesterday.

Here is a look at some of the data due today:

  • China: Industrial profits for July at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN
  • Germany: Gross domestic product for the second quarter at 2:00 p.m. HK/SIN