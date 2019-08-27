Asia stocks set to trade mixed as investors watch US-China trade developments

Johnson & Johnson, which was the only defendant in the seven-week trial, said it's going to appeal the decision.Health and Scienceread more
Stocks in Asia were set to trade mixed at the open on Tuesday as investors watch for developments on the U.S.-China trade front following a recent escalation in tensions.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 20,525, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,540. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 20,261.04.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,419.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,440.10.
Investors will watch for further developments on the ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that American trade officials received overnight calls from the Chinese saying Beijing was ready to return to the negotiating table.
On the part of the Chinese, however, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he was unaware that a phone call between the two parties had occurred. That was further backed by Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief at Chinese state-run newspaper The Global Times, who said in a tweet Monday: "Based on what I know, Chinese and US top negotiators didn't hold phone talks in recent days. "
Those developments came following a recent intensification in tensions, with both China and the U.S. announcing that new tariffs will be slapped on billions of dollars worth of each others goods.
"President Trump's continued escalation of tensions gives little room for China (or indeed the US) to compromise without losing face, which makes a deal less likely in the near term," Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 269.93 points to close at 25,898.83. The S&P 500 advanced 1.1% to end its trading day at 2,878.38 while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.3% to close at 7,853.74.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.081 rising from levels below 98.0 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 106.09 against the dollar following a weakening from levels below 105 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6775 after rising from levels below $0.672 yesterday.
Here is a look at some of the data due today: