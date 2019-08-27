Asia stocks set to trade mixed as investors watch US-China trade developments

Stocks in Asia were set to trade mixed at the open on Tuesday as investors watch for developments on the U.S.-China trade front following a recent escalation in tensions.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 20,525, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,540. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 20,261.04.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,419.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,440.10.