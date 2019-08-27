Dudley encourages the Fed to help sway the 2020 election against Trump

Skip Navigation
Philip Morris International, Altria confirm they are in merger...

Reuniting the companies a decade after they split would create a global tobacco powerhouse with investments in e-cigarettes and cannabis.

Business Newsread more

Dudley encourages the Fed to help sway the 2020 election against...

The former New York Fed chief urged officials not to lower interest rates simply as a backstop while the president continues his tit-for-tat tariff battle with the Chinese...

The Fedread more

These stocks look like safe bets in the US-China trade war

CNBC did a deep dive through the most recent Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like amid the U.S.-China trade war.

Marketsread more

Federal probe into union corruption expands to General Motors

The new charges come at an inopportune time for the union and Big Three Detroit automakers, which are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.

Autosread more

China insists it is unaware of calls to Trump, calls tariffs...

One day later, China is still insisting no phone calls took place over the weekend that President Donald Trump claimed showed its willingness to talk again.

Marketsread more

Curve inversion worsens as long-term rates fall, 30-year bond...

Long-term Treasury rates added to their August slide, exacerbating an inversion of the yield curve and adding credence to recession fears.

Bondsread more

Jeffrey Epstein is 'a coward' for killing himself before trial,...

Jeffrey Epstein's death will not stop the effort to get "justice for the victims in this case," a prosecutor said. Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill...

Politicsread more

US consumer confidence dips in August

The Conference Board cautioned that if the recent escalation in the trade tensions between China and United States persists, consumer expectations will likely dampen.

Economyread more

Roku is growing even faster than Netflix did at the same point,...

William Blair expects Roku to reach 80 million active accounts by 2025.

Investingread more

Doctor-turned-analyst on J&J ruling: It was clear opioids were...

Cowen analyst Dr. Josh Jennings says he can't see how Johnson and Johnson or any health-care company can say opioids weren't dangerously addictive.

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more

Brazil leader wants an apology before accepting fund to fight...

Brazil says it will reject $22 million from the G-7 nations to help control fires raging in the Amazon rainforest — but President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly said he may accept...

World Politicsread more

New Jeffrey Epstein accusers to come forward in court hearing

High-profile lawyer Gloria Allred says "I will be attending the hearing with my clients who are victims."

Politicsread more
Federal Reserve

Dudley encourages the Fed to help sway the 2020 election against Trump

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • Former New York Fed President Bill Dudley encouraged his one-time colleagues not to help Trump's "disastrous path of trade war escalation."
  • He even suggested, in a Bloomberg editorial, that the Fed try to influence the 2020 election by not cutting rates further.
  • "After all, Trump's reelection arguably presents a threat to the U.S. and global economy, to the Fed's independence and its ability to achieve its employment and inflation objectives," Dudley wrote.

Former New York Fed President Bill Dudley is calling on the central bank not to help President Donald Trump fight his trade war with China.

In a sharply worded commentary to his one-time colleagues, Dudley urged Fed officials not to lower interest rates simply as a backstop while the president continues his tit-for-tat tariff battle with the Chinese that has escalated in recent days.

"Central bank officials face a choice: enable the Trump administration to continue down a disastrous path of trade war escalation, or send a clear signal that if the administration does so, the president, not the Fed, will bear the risks — including the risk of losing the next election," he wrote in a post on the Bloomberg News site.

VIDEO8:0508:05
Trump isn't helping himself by attacking Powell, says Evercore's Roger Altman
Squawk Box

Dudley went so far as to suggest the Fed could — and should — try to influence the next election against Trump.

"After all, Trump's reelection arguably presents a threat to the U.S. and global economy, to the Fed's independence and its ability to achieve its employment and inflation objectives," he wrote. "If the goal of monetary policy is to achieve the best long-term economic outcome, then Fed officials should consider how their decisions will affect the political outcome in 2020."

Trump has taken on the Fed repeatedly, last week even equating Chairman Jerome Powell with China President Xi Jinping and asking in a tweet, "Who is our bigger enemy?"

The president is demanding sharply lower interest rates that he says are needed to keep the economic expansion going and to help fight the trade war.

Dudley said the Fed should "refuse to play along" and could "go further" than Powell's inference last week that monetary policy might not be effective in staving off the economic damage from tariffs.

"Officials could state explicitly that the central bank won't bail out an administration that keeps making bad choices on trade policy, making it abundantly clear that Trump will own the consequences of his actions," he wrote.

Doing so would send a signal that the Fed won't be complicit in the trade war while also preserving "much-needed ammunition" for rate cuts down the road that might be needed to combat economic downturns, Dudley said.

Markets expect the Fed to approve another 25 basis point cut to follow the one OK'd in July, the first in 11 years, and are pricing in a nearly 80% chance of one more before the end of the year.

In his speech last week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell pledged that the Fed would continue to do its part to support the economy but did not lay out any specific intentions.