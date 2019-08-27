Dudley encourages the Fed to help sway the 2020 election against Trump

Former New York Fed President Bill Dudley is calling on the central bank not to help President Donald Trump fight his trade war with China.

In a sharply worded commentary to his one-time colleagues, Dudley urged Fed officials not to lower interest rates simply as a backstop while the president continues his tit-for-tat tariff battle with the Chinese that has escalated in recent days.

"Central bank officials face a choice: enable the Trump administration to continue down a disastrous path of trade war escalation, or send a clear signal that if the administration does so, the president, not the Fed, will bear the risks — including the risk of losing the next election," he wrote in a post on the Bloomberg News site.