Funko is bringing pop culture to your beauty routine, launches Disney villains cosmetics line

Funko's first cosmetics line is based on four iconic Disney villains — Ursula, Maleficent, Cruella De Vil and the Evil Queen from "Snow White," who is sometimes called Disney's original villain. The collection has a variety of products including bronzer, lip gloss, highlighter, eye shadow, eyeliner, blush and makeup brushes.

Want your makeup routine to be a little more wicked? Funko's got you covered.

The Seattle-based company, known for its stylized collectibles and pop culture-inspired accessories, is adding a new line of products to its repertoire — cosmetics.

Funko has been branching out of collectibles and into apparel and gaming in recent years. Makeup is just the next natural progression for the company, CEO Brian Mariotti said.

"We're always going to look toward opportunities to acquire companies or get into categories that we aren't currently in if it makes sense with our core competency, which is pop culture, a massive array of licenses and reaching fan bases in unique and cool ways," he said.

Each character has a distinct color palate, theme and, of course, that recognizable pop style.

"Through unique activations and outstanding product, we're bringing Disney's most iconic and glamorous villains out of the shadows and into the limelight," said Josh Silverman, executive vice president of global product commercialization at Disney parks, experiences and products. "The new Funko cosmetics line is a great example — and we continue to be impressed with Funko's innovative spirit and unique offerings that speak to fans of all ages."

Funko said it had seen success with these Disney villains as collectibles and as part of the company's Loungefly accessories collection, which includes handbags and backpacks.

The company noted that there is a huge overlap between fans who love makeup and those who love to collect Funko Pops. Therefore, it said, this collection was a natural fit for the brand.

The products are being manufactured by Taste Beauty and will be available exclusively at Ulta Beauty online and in stores.

"We've been enamored with the Funko brand for quite some time and are delighted to partner on this collection, which has such a ... strong fan base," said Alex Fogelson, CEO and co-founder of Taste Beauty.

Collectible figures, including Pops, Vynl and Dorbz make up 84% of Funko's sales, while apparel, plush, cereal and games accounted for the rest.

The company has more than 1,100 licenses, including Harry Potter, Avengers, Star Wars, Pokemon, My Little Pony and Spongebob Squarepants. Should the Disney villains line prove successful, it's likely the company will branch out to other properties for inspiration.

Funko has become the benchmark for pop culture popularity. The company's motto is "everyone is a fan of something," and that's proven true as collectibles based on "Golden Girls," Bob Ross and even cereal mascots have become huge sellers for Funko.

And now, more so than ever, fans have been encouraged to not just tell people they like a certain fandom, but to wear that fandom in public.

"Our Funko Pop and Disney cosmetics collection based on the Disney villain franchise is another whimsical way for fans, collectors and beauty aficionados to wear, travel with and display their fandom," said Molly Hartney, Funko's chief marketing officer.