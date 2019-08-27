Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JM Smucker, Papa John's and Johnson & Johnson

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Federal probe into union corruption expands to General Motors

The new charges come at an inopportune time for the union and Big Three Detroit automakers, which are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.

Philip Morris International confirms it's in merger talks with...

Philip Morris International is in discussions with Altria about a possible all-stock, merger of equals, the tobacco giant announced Tuesday.

China insists it is unaware of calls to Trump, calls tariffs...

One day later, China is still insisting no phone calls took place over the weekend that President Donald Trump claimed showed its willingness to talk again.

Home price gains slowed down in June, but mortgage rates may heat...

Home prices are still gaining nationally, but not nearly as much as they have been over the past few years. Prices in June rose 3.1% annually, according to the S&P CoreLogic...

Doctor-turned-analyst on J&J ruling: It was clear opioids were...

"I don't think anyone in the healthcare community can honestly look in the mirror and say opioids weren't addictive and it wasn't known clearly," says Dr. Josh Jennings at...

Roku is growing even faster than Netflix did at the same point,...

William Blair expects Roku to reach 80 million active accounts by 2025.

New Jeffrey Epstein accusers to come forward in court hearing

High-profile lawyer Gloria Allred says "I will be attending the hearing with my clients who are victims."

Brazil to reject $22 million G-7 fund aimed at controlling Amazon...

Brazil said it will reject $22 million from the G-7 nations to help control fires raging in the Amazon rainforest — but President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly claimed he may...

J.D. Power study finds drivers turn off 'annoying or bothersome'...

The findings of the 2019 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study are a "major concern" for automakers, according to J.D. Power.

Papa John's names Arby's President Rob Lynch as CEO, shares jump...

Rob Lynch, the president of Arby's, will replace Steve Ritchie.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Verizon, Zynga, Chipotle & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Tropical storm Dorian: Barbados, Caribbean neighbors brace for...

Dorian is expected to pass on the southwest side of Puerto Rico as a hurricane on Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JM Smucker, Papa John's and Johnson & Johnson

Peter Schacknow@peterschack
Judge Thad Balkman speaks at the conclusion of closing arguments in Oklahoma's ongoing opioid drug lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Norman, Okla.
Sue Ogrocki | AP

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Food producer J.M. Smucker earned an adjusted $1.58 per share for its latest quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of $1.74. Revenue also fell short of forecasts, with the company pointing to lower prices for coffee and peanut butter as well as increased competition in the dog food category.

Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $572 million to the state of Oklahoma for its part in fueling the opioid crisis. J&J said it would appeal the decision, but the amount was far less than the $17 billion the stated had requested and also below what Wall Street analysts had been predicting. The decision is also helping boost other drugmakers which have manufactured opioids, including Teva Pharmaceutical, Endo International, and Mallinckrodt.

Comcast – Wells Fargo resumed coverage of the NBCUniversal parent with an "outperform" rating, saying the Comcast story is more multi-dimensional than its cable peers.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca was granted fast track approval status by the Food and Drug Administration, as it attempts to get the popular diabetes drug Farxiga approved for use in preventing heart and kidney failure for patients with chronic kidney disease.

Taiwan Semiconductor was sued by contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries for patent infringement. GlobalFoundries is seeking to stop Taiwan Semi's customers – which include Apple – from importing affected products to the U.S. and Germany.

Papa John's named Arby's President Rob Lynch as its new president and chief executive officer. He replaces Steve Ritchie, who took over as CEO last year after founder John Schnatter stepped down amid controversy over comments involving the NFL's national anthem controversy.

Amazon's global treasurer Kurt Zumwalt has left the company after 15 years, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to CNBC.

Facebook is developing a new messaging app called "Threads", according to technology website The Verge. The app is designed to promote constant contact between users and their closest friends, and is seen as a threat to Snap's Snapchat.

Farfetch – The online luxury fashion retailer issued a statement denying a New York Post report that said it was close to acquiring struggling clothing retailer Barneys New York.

Tencent Music Entertainment – The music service is under investigation by Chinese antitrust authorities, according to Bloomberg. The probe could end exclusive music licensing deals that the company had struck with the world's biggest record labels.

Zynga – Wedbush added the mobile game maker's stock to its "Best Ideas" list, saying that key titles and new releases could boost Wall Street's expectations for the company through 2021.

