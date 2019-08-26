Amazon's top treasurer leaves the company after 15 years of managing its money

Kurt Zumwalt, Amazon's global treasurer, has departed after 15 years of helping manage the company's cash and overseeing investments and debt financings.

Zumwalt left Amazon last week, according to people familiar with matter who asked not to be named because the news hasn't been made public. Zumwalt recently updated his LinkedIn profile to say that he left this month.

His move comes at a tricky time for Amazon. The company, which had a record $10 billion in net profit last year and is now sitting on over $40 billion of cash and equivalents, is entering another heavy investment cycle as it looks to make one-day delivery the default for Prime members. At the same time, Amazon is dealing with macro uncertainty because of the trade war with China, global recession concerns and growing regulatory scrutiny around its business practices.

Zumwalt, who reported to CFO Brian Olsavsky, is the latest high-profile executive to exit. Last month, Jeff Blackburn, who was senior vice president of worldwide business development, announced a one-year leave that starts next year, shortly after Prentis Wilson, vice president of Amazon Business, left to join start-up Boxed. Sunny Jain, who ran Amazon's health and personal care business, including the PillPack division, went to Unilever in March, and Chee Chew, vice president of consumer engagement, became chief product office at Twilio in January.