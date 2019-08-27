Investors have set their eyes on Thailand as the trade war deepens, says CEO

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Judge rules against Johnson & Johnson in landmark opioid case in...

Johnson & Johnson, which was the only defendant in the seven-week trial, said it's going to appeal the decision.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump's focus needs to be on exports

Trump should not let up with his efforts to increase U.S. sales in the EU and Japan, writes Michael Ivanovitch.

World Economyread more

Investors have set their eyes on Thailand as the trade war...

Thailand is set to see an uptick in investment amid the U.S.-China trade war, says the president and CEO of U.S.-ASEAN Business Council, Alexander Feldman.

Asia Economyread more

Why billionaire Ray Dalio loves criticism — and says you should...

Criticism can be a tough thing to stomach. But according to Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, it's not something to be shied away from. In fact, it should...

Power Playersread more

Pharma companies soar after Johnson & Johnson fined...

Shares of major pharmaceutical companies surged in after-hours trading Monday following a smaller-than-expected fine for Johnson & Johnson.

Marketsread more

Asia stocks rise as investors watch US-China trade developments

Stocks in Asia traded higher Tuesday afternoon as investors watch for developments on the U.S.-China trade front following a recent escalation in tensions.

Asia Marketsread more

France and US reach draft compromise on French digital tax

The compromise envisages that France would repay to companies the difference between a French tax and a planned mechanism being drawn up by the OECD.

Technologyread more

Wall Street sees rising recession risk, market woes amid renewed...

Some of Wall Street's top economists and strategists see last week's trade war escalation as an ominous sign for the economy and markets.

Marketsread more

Trump says China sincerely wants a trade deal

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."

Politicsread more

These stocks are recession resistant Wall Street analysts say

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders pledges to protect news organizations from Google...

The Democratic presidential candidate said in an op-ed Monday he would appoint officials who would enforce antitrust laws on tech.

Technologyread more

Amazon's treasurer leaves the company after spending 15 years...

Amazon just lost its top treasurer, who leaves big shoes to fill as the company invests a large chunk of its record cash pile.

Technologyread more
Asia Economy

Investors have set their eyes on Thailand as the trade war deepens, says CEO

Stella Soon@stellasjy
Key Points
  • Investors are "seriously looking at Thailand" as the U.S.-China trade war ramps up, according to the president and CEO of U.S.-ASEAN Business Council, Alexander Feldman.
  • Investing into Thailand is part of a long-term trend, Feldman added.
  • In May 2017, even before U.S. President Donald Trump started imposing additional tariffs on China, motorcycle maker Harley Davidson already began moving its production into Thailand, he added.
Employees monitor machinery extracting silk threads from cocoons at a factory in Thailand, on May 7, 2019.
Luke Duggleby | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Investors have set their eyes on "seriously looking at Thailand " as the U.S.-China trade war ramps up, according to the president and CEO of U.S.-ASEAN Business Council, Alexander Feldman.

Vietnam has frequently been cited as one of the largest beneficiaries in the trade war as companies shift their production out of China to avoid tariffs.

However, Vietnam's labor market is tightening, and businesses are now looking to move manufacturing into other Asian countries instead — and that includes Thailand, Feldman told CNBC on Tuesday.

The U.S.-China trade war, which has lasted over a year, has seen both countries impose duties on billions of dollars worth of imports from each other. In a tweet last Friday, after announcing more tariffs on Beijing, U.S. President Donald Trump "ordered" American companies to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."

According to Feldman, three "name brand" companies are already moving people from China to Thailand. He did not name them.

"Those three companies are moving divisions, but you know, I think we're looking at the tens of millions, hundreds of millions, maybe more. That's just for Thailand," he said.

Investing into Thailand is part of a long-term trend, Feldman added.

In May 2017, even before U.S. President Donald Trump started imposing additional tariffs on China, motorcycle maker Harley Davidson already began moving its production into Thailand. That move has paid off, said Feldman.

Harley Davidson announced "a 181% increase in sales" for its motorcycles in Malaysia that came from their plant in Thailand, "to serve the market in Malaysia," he added.

The company's second-quarter 2019 results showed that cheaper Thailand-produced motorcycles contributed to a 7.6% increase of year-on-year retail sales growth in emerging markets.

Will the guns 'turn on Vietnam?'

Aside from the fact that trade flows are shifting away from Vietnam, the Southeast Asian country's growing trade deficit with the U.S. could also pose a threat to bilateral trade, Feldman said.

"Vietnam ... is clearly the single largest beneficiary of the short-term trend. And the question is: will the guns of America turn on Vietnam?" he said, adding that he sat down with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc earlier this year, and the leader was "concerned" about the trade deficit.

In June 2019, the U.S.-Vietnam trade deficit increased by 22.9% compared to a year ago, when it stood at approximately $3,049 million.

In July, the U.S. Commerce Department slapped import duties of over 450% on Vietnam steel.

"Steel is not a major export of Vietnam, but it is a clear indication that more things may be coming if this trade deficit continues to balloon," said Feldman.

Feldman said he thinks the trade deficit could be an "irritant," and ruin Hanoi's "good relationship" with Trump.