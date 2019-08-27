US futures point to a slightly lower open

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint at 7.0810 per dollar — weaker than the previous day's fix, but stronger than the 7.1055 level the market was expecting, according...China Marketsread more
U.S. stock index futures traded slightly lower Tuesday morning as investors monitor developments in trade relations between Washington and Beijing.
As of 2:26 a.m. ET, Dow futures were trading 80 points lower and pointed to an implied negative open of 24.83 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both looked set to open marginally lower.
Comments from two of the world's two largest economies on Monday suggested a potential rapprochement following an escalation of trade tensions over the weekend.
Following the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Biarritz, France on Monday, President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal with China, citing economic pressure on Beijing, while China also called for a resolution to the ongoing dispute.
However, Trump's claims at the G-7 that China called top U.S. trade negotiators to reignite discussions has been called into question by Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, who said in a tweet that negotiators from both countries did not talk over the phone. Hu's tabloid is run by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.
On the data front, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price data is due at 2:00 p.m. ET.