China's playing the long game, and is making key moves to hedge against Trump's tariffs

People line up to get membership cards at a Costco store on August 24, 2019 in Shanghai, China.

Eighteen months into the trade battle with President Donald Trump, China has come to terms that it's fighting a forever war as conflicts have spread well beyond trade.

China is preparing for a battle that could be as long as the U.S.-Japan trade war in the 1980s that lasted more than a decade, according to Yi Xiong, China economist at Deutsche Bank.

"We think China is neither aiming to quickly reach a trade deal, nor trying to hit back at the U.S. as hard as it can," Xiong said in a note on Wednesday. "China's current strategy likely has a long time horizon embedded in it. The time horizon may also go beyond the life cycle of the current U.S. administration."

While China will remain open to further negotiations, it's less likely to make concessions given its effort to diversify its supply chain, the economist said.

China is accelerating efforts in other countries to reduce its reliance on the U.S. The official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party People's Daily on Sunday published several articles about China's improving cooperation with other countries including Thailand, Japan, Korea and Latin America.

The country is also strengthening its domestic market. The State Council on Tuesday outlined 20 measures to support consumption, including applying new technologies to promote the circulation of products, improving infrastructure of commercial streets and accelerating the development of chain convenience stores, according to state-run media Xinhua.

Hu Xijin, a Chinese newspaper editor followed by Wall Street for insight on the trade war, highlighted the move in a Tuesday tweet, saying it's "more and more difficult for the U.S. to press China to make concessions."