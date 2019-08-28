FBI agents raid home of United Auto Workers union President Gary Jones, Dow Jones reports

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

New recession warning: The rich aren't spending

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.

US 30-year bond yield falls to record low under 2% as recession...

A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.

China's playing the long game in the trade war

Eighteen months into the trade battle with President Donald Trump, China has come to terms that it's fighting a forever war as conflicts have spread well beyond trade.

Homeowners are sitting on a record amount of cash

The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...

Trump unloads on 'corrupt' Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian...

President Trump criticized Puerto Rico on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Dorian threatened to descend on the island.

FBI agents raid home of UAW union President Gary Jones, Dow Jones...

The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.

With gas at a 3-year holiday low, more drivers will hit the road...

With gas prices at a 3-year low for the Labor Day weekend, more Americans will head out on road trips for the holiday. Depending on where they live, they might have more money...

Georgia GOP Sen. Isakson will resign at the end of the year due...

Sen. Johnny Isakson's departure due to health issues will open up another potentially competitive Senate race in the 2020 election.

Mini refinance boom goes bust, as mortgage rates turn higher

It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.

Even in uncertain times, cash is still a bad idea for investors,...

A retreat into cash is not the answer, despite global economic uncertainty, UBS says.

Hudson's Bay to sell Lord & Taylor for $100 million

Hudson's Bay will be paid $99.5 million Canadian dollars ($75 million) in cash after the deal closes and a secured promissory note of CA$33.2 million ($25 million) payable in...

Trump 'almost brilliant' in trying to delay China deal, snipes...

The president could be "playing a waiting game" on China trade to help his re-election bid, says former U.S. ambassador to China Max Baucus.

FBI agents raid home of United Auto Workers union President Gary Jones, Dow Jones reports

Michael Wayland@MikeWayland
Supporters wave signs during an address at the Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 5, 2012 on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).
Mladin Antonov | AFP | Getty Images

DETROIT – Federal agents raided the home of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones on Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation told Dow Jones.

The agency has been widening its probe of corruption in the auto union's top ranks as Detroit automakers renegotiate labor contracts for 158,000 employees. The probe has already led to the convictions of five people affiliated with the UAW and three Fiat Chrysler executives, including former head of labor relations, Alphons Iacobelli, who was sentenced last year to 5½ years in prison — the longest sentence in the case.

A federal investigation into misuse of millions of dollars in training center funds by Fiat Chrysler executives and UAW leaders expanded to General Motors in recent weeks.

Michael Grimes, a retired senior official with the union's General Motors division, was charged earlier this month with wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly receiving $2 million in kickbacks from UAW vendors. He was charged in a criminal information, which indicates a guilty plea is expected at his next hearing sent for Sept. 4 in Ann Arbor, Mich., 

It would be a major milestone in the Department of Justice investigation into one of America's largest unions. He is the first person not affiliated with Fiat Chrysler to be charged as part of the multiyear probe.

Prosecutors did not identify any GM executives as being involved in the corruption, as they did with FCA.