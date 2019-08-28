FBI agents raid home of United Auto Workers union President Gary Jones, Dow Jones reports

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.Wealthread more
A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.Bondsread more
Eighteen months into the trade battle with President Donald Trump, China has come to terms that it's fighting a forever war as conflicts have spread well beyond trade.Marketsread more
The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...Real Estateread more
President Trump criticized Puerto Rico on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Dorian threatened to descend on the island.Politicsread more
The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.Autosread more
With gas prices at a 3-year low for the Labor Day weekend, more Americans will head out on road trips for the holiday. Depending on where they live, they might have more money...Personal Financeread more
Sen. Johnny Isakson's departure due to health issues will open up another potentially competitive Senate race in the 2020 election.Politicsread more
It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.Real Estateread more
A retreat into cash is not the answer, despite global economic uncertainty, UBS says.Investingread more
Hudson's Bay will be paid $99.5 million Canadian dollars ($75 million) in cash after the deal closes and a secured promissory note of CA$33.2 million ($25 million) payable in...Retailread more
DETROIT – Federal agents raided the home of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones on Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation told Dow Jones.
The agency has been widening its probe of corruption in the auto union's top ranks as Detroit automakers renegotiate labor contracts for 158,000 employees. The probe has already led to the convictions of five people affiliated with the UAW and three Fiat Chrysler executives, including former head of labor relations, Alphons Iacobelli, who was sentenced last year to 5½ years in prison — the longest sentence in the case.
A federal investigation into misuse of millions of dollars in training center funds by Fiat Chrysler executives and UAW leaders expanded to General Motors in recent weeks.
Michael Grimes, a retired senior official with the union's General Motors division, was charged earlier this month with wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly receiving $2 million in kickbacks from UAW vendors. He was charged in a criminal information, which indicates a guilty plea is expected at his next hearing sent for Sept. 4 in Ann Arbor, Mich.,
It would be a major milestone in the Department of Justice investigation into one of America's largest unions. He is the first person not affiliated with Fiat Chrysler to be charged as part of the multiyear probe.
Prosecutors did not identify any GM executives as being involved in the corruption, as they did with FCA.