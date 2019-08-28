Fitbit just announced its new Apple Watch competitor that comes with Amazon Alexa

Fitbit just announced the Versa 2 smartwatch, the company's new Apple Watch competitor that will launch on Sept. 15 starting at $199.95.

Two special edition models with unique bands and access to Fitbit Premium will cost $229.95, the company said Wednesday.

While the watch itself may not help fix Fitbit's sinking revenues, new services that tie into the Versa 2 and other products may.

The Fitbit Versa 2 has a few upgrades over the original Versa. It's has a more powerful processor, which means apps and data load quicker. Also, it offers up to five days of battery life, which is a lot longer than the two or so days you can expect from an Apple Watch. And unlike the Apple Watch, the Versa 2 can track sleep, with a new "sleep score" that averages the data it collects while you snooze and tells you how well you slept.