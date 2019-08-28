Fitbit just announced its new Apple Watch competitor that comes with Amazon Alexa

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.Wealthread more
A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.Bondsread more
It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.Real Estateread more
A retreat into cash is not the answer, despite global economic uncertainty, UBS says.Investingread more
Hudson's Bay will be paid $99.5 million Canadian dollars ($75 million) in cash after the deal closes and a secured promissory note of CA$33.2 million ($25 million) payable in...Retailread more
Other signals about the economic, such as low jobless claims, help paint a contrasting picture, says Bespoke's Paul Hickey.Marketsread more
There's much talk today about the shipping wars between big-box retailers Walmart and Target and e-commerce giant Amazon. But Best Buy has likewise been chipping away at its...Retailread more
United Airlines is ditching expiration date for frequent flyer miles, in a bid to make the lucrative program more attractive.Airlinesread more
Puris, which is the largest North American pea protein producer, will be able to more than double its pea protein production at an existing facility in Dawson, Minnesota.Food & Beverageread more
Tiffany's quarterly earnings top expectations, but sales fall short. The luxury jeweler also maintained its outlook for the full year.Retailread more
Peloton says in a filing ahead of its IPO that it's riding a consumer trend for fitness and wellness solutions. But it's not reaching those most in need.Technologyread more
Fitbit just announced the Versa 2 smartwatch, the company's new Apple Watch competitor that will launch on Sept. 15 starting at $199.95.
Two special edition models with unique bands and access to Fitbit Premium will cost $229.95, the company said Wednesday.
While the watch itself may not help fix Fitbit's sinking revenues, new services that tie into the Versa 2 and other products may.
The Fitbit Versa 2 has a few upgrades over the original Versa. It's has a more powerful processor, which means apps and data load quicker. Also, it offers up to five days of battery life, which is a lot longer than the two or so days you can expect from an Apple Watch. And unlike the Apple Watch, the Versa 2 can track sleep, with a new "sleep score" that averages the data it collects while you snooze and tells you how well you slept.
Apple may introduce new Apple Watches in early September, when it's also expected to introduce its latest iPhones.
The Versa 2 has a new AMOLED screen with an always-on feature. The Apple Watch also has a colorful OLED panel, but doesn't have an always-on display. Instead, you need to lift your wrist to wake it and check the time.
The Versa 2 also supports the Amazon Alexa voice assistant, which you can talk to to start workouts, check your schedule, control your smart home or respond to text messages on an Android phone. (The text message feature isn't supported on iPhone.) The Apple Watch has Siri, which can be used for similar functions.
Other features include water resistance up to 50 meters, support for using the Versa 2 for making payments, GPS, 15+ exercise modes, female health tracking, on-device workouts and 24/7 heart-rate tracking.
The Versa 2 will support Fitbit Premium, a new subscription service launching this fall that will cost $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year that will provide more information about your health trends. Later in the year, Fitbit will launch a health coaching pilot that lets you chat with trained health professionals for an additional fee. Health coaching will launch more broadly in 2020, the company said.
The subscriptions may help Fitbit generate new revenue. Shares of Fitbit cratererd as much as 21% on July 31 when it reported its second quarter earnings and lowered its fall revenue guidance by $95 million to $1.455 billion. Recurring subscriptions could help in this regard, especially since customers probably don't buy every new model Fitbit releases.
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech product news.