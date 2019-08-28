Gas prices are down and more drivers will hit the road this Labor Day weekend, AAA says

If you're heading out on an end-of-summer road trip this Labor Day, you might find yourself spending less on fuel and more on food and fun.

That's thanks to what may be the lowest average nationwide gasoline rates for this holiday weekend in three years, according to AAA.

Today's average price of just more than $2.58 per gallon is 25 cents cheaper than during the Labor Day weekend last year, when it was $2.83, and 5 cents cheaper than the same period in 2017 ($2.63). Gas prices dropped in every U.S. state other than Hawaii compared to Labor Day 2018, with Idaho posting the largest decrease, at 16.8%.

More from Personal Finance:

These 20 states and cities have the cleanest hotels

Owe back taxes? You might lose your passport

The foreign trips that Americans insure the most

That means people will have more money in their pockets and they'll be more likely to hit the road, said AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano. "When gas prices are cheaper, we tend to see more people traveling."

That's in keeping with the findings of a consumer survey AAA did earlier in the year. Asked in February what they'd do if gas prices stayed the same or lower in 2019, 33% of respondents said they would go on at least one additional summer road trip and 27% said they would increase the distance of their trip.