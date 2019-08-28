US futures point to slightly higher open

Unlike other major currencies such as the U.S. dollar or the Japanese yen, which are allowed to free float in the market, China maintains a strict control of the yuan's...China Economyread more
In a speech Tuesday, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager drew parallels between Google for Jobs and the company's comparison shopping service, which was the subject...Technologyread more
It might bode well for stocks as investors have few other options when it comes to finding long-term yields.Marketsread more
Rodrigo Duterte is visiting China for the fifth time since taking office in 2016 — he has not made a single trip to the U.S. as president.Asia Politicsread more
Electric carmaker Tesla will reportedly increase prices in China this week in anticipation of rising tariffs — but one automobile expert says the higher costs will not likely...China Economyread more
Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday following an overnight inversion of a closely watched U.S. Treasury yield curve to its worst level in more than a decade.Asia Marketsread more
The oil market is already struggling with too much supply, and the U.S. is about to flood the world with a lot more.Market Insiderread more
The lawsuits allege the company and the Sackler family are responsible for starting and sustaining the opioid crisis.Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Trump is fixated on the strength of the economy as he runs for reelection, so growing concerns about a recession have him worried.2020 Electionsread more
SC Johnson, maker of Drano, Pledge and other household products, is threatening to sue Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter for citing the company's slogan in the state's...Health and Scienceread more
Costco saw a reaction in China that few Western retailers experience. Analysts believe Costco satiates exactly the appetite China had for a new concept, at a time with its...Retailread more
U.S. stock index futures were set to open slightly higher Wednesday morning.
At around 02:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 65 points, indicating a positive open of more than 43 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.
It comes after a recession indicator in the bond market worsened on Tuesday, while fears about a protracted trade dispute between the world's two largest economies kept a lid on market sentiment.
The spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year rate fell to negative 5 basis points in the previous session, its lowest level since 2007. This is called a yield-curve inversion. Experts fear it because in the past it has preceded recessionary periods.
The 3-month Treasury bill rate also traded higher than the 30-year bond yield.
Meanwhile, the U.S.-China trade war is now in its second year. The ongoing dispute has placed an increasing strain on the global economy, prompting policymakers to respond with interest rate cuts and stimulus measures to bolster growth.
The White House is scheduled to impose the first stage of U.S. tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sunday. China is set to respond with tariffs on U.S. products on the same day.
In corporate news, Brown-Forman, Coty and Tiffany were among some of the companies scheduled to report earnings before the opening bell.
Okta, Box and Five Below are expected to publish their latest quarterly figures after market close.
There are no major economic data reports scheduled on Wednesday.