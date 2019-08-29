Skip Navigation
Europe Markets

European stocks cautious as no-deal Brexit and recession fears escalate

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will suspend Britain's parliament for more than a month before the country's departure from the European Union, potentially scuppering efforts from opposition parties to block a chaotic no-deal exit if Johnson is unable to secure a new deal with the bloc before October 31.
  • Yields on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond and the 10-year German bund both hit all-time lows in the last 24 hours.

European markets traded cautiously Thursday morning as investors monitor the increased possibility of a disorderly no-deal Brexit and worries of a looming global recession.

European Markets: FTSE, GDAXI, FCHI, IBEX

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged just above the flatline at the opening bell, autos leading losses with a 0.4% fall while construction and materials stocks added 0.3%. 

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will suspend Britain's parliament for more than a month before the country's departure from the European Union, potentially scuppering efforts from opposition parties to block a chaotic no-deal exit if Johnson is unable to secure a new deal with the bloc before October 31.

Sterling slid on the news and was trading at around $1.2207 on Thursday morning.

Global growth fears continue to weigh on markets after bond yields flirted with record lows worldwide. Yields on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond and the 10-year German bund both hit all-time lows in the last 24 hours, as economic turbulence from ongoing U.S.-China trade frictions and geopolitical uncertainty push investors away from risk assets.

Major Asian markets dipped on Thursday afternoon as investors also reacted to a widening of the inversion in the spread between the U.S. 10-year Treasury note and 2-year note. The yield curve inversion, which has historically preceded periods of recession, extended further having hit its lowest level since 2007 during the previous session.

Italian politics is also in focus as the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the opposition Democratic Party (PD) on Wednesday announced that they would try to form a coalition government, setting aside years of animosity to avoid the snap election hoped for by Lega leader Matteo Salvini, who blew up his party's previous coalition with M5S. The agreement would see Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte return to power.

Stateside, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daily said on Thursday that she is in a "watch and see" mode on the need for further U.S. interest rate cuts from the central bank.

Meanwhile the Trump administration has made official its additional 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports, setting collection dates of September 1 and December 15 and prompting hundreds of U.S. retail, footwear, toy and technology companies to warn of price hikes.

On the data front, a raft of euro zone economic data is due at 10 a.m. London time, preceded by German import price and unemployment figures, Spanish inflation data and Italian industrial orders.