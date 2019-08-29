As the school year begins, beware of hackers

Stocks jumped after China said it wished to resolve its protracted trade dispute with the world's largest economy with a "calm" attitude.US Marketsread more
Compared with China, India and other countries, the U.S. is way behind when it comes to the adoption of mobile payments.Financeread more
"Let's see what the end product is; that's what you have to judge it by," Trump said.Marketsread more
Three Senate Democrats sent a letter to Amazon urging the company to do something about the thousands of unsafe or banned products listed on the e-commerce site.Technologyread more
"Trade is not the problem — Trump is," Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke said in releasing his trade policy.2020 Electionsread more
The Yankees and Sinclair Broadcast Group are also among the members of the investor group.Technologyread more
Shares of Ulta Beauty tanked 21% after the company reported earnings after the bell Thursday that missed analysts' expectations and slashed its outlook for the fiscal year.Retailread more
A U.S. intelligence report says the mysterious explosion off Russia's northern coast occurred during a recovery mission to salvage the Kremlin's nuclear-powered missile from...Defenseread more
ABC News unveils the lineup of only 10 candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate set for Sept. 12 in Houston.2020 Electionsread more
The dismissal by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in response to a request by prosecutors was a formality, given the death of Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald...Politicsread more
"That is to misunderstand entirely the role of appointed officials in a democracy," Summers said.The Fedread more
Hackers are increasingly targeting the education industry, leaving students' information vulnerable to identity theft and other types of fraud.
Colleges, training providers and other private educational companies received more malicious emails than any other sector in the first quarter of 2019, according to Mimecast, an email and data security company.
More from Personal Finance:
These 20 states and cities have the cleanest hotels
Owe back taxes? You might lose your passport
The foreign trips that Americans insure the most
"Education information is really sensitive, nice information for hackers to have," said Michael Madon, senior vice president of threat intelligence at Mimecast. "It's personal information, health information, financial information — it's a microcosm of someone's life."
Thousands of students' private information was exposed when education software company Pearson experienced a cyberattack in July. Regis University in Colorado recently shut down its phones, emails and website following an "external malicious threat. " Hackers in July disabled the technology systems at Monroe College in New York and demanded $2 million in bitcoin.
One survey found that half of education-vendor websites lack adequate security measures.
Hackers know students are often using personal and financial data for the first time and haven't yet learned how to guard it, experts say.
"The biggest data security issue in education is the administration and teachers, who email personal information constantly," said Dorothy Haraminac, a certified fraud examiner.
In addition, she said, personal phones and laptops are allowed to connect to the same Wi-Fi network as a school and its teachers' computers. "Thousands of compromised devices walk through the door every day," Haraminac said.
Students should avoid clicking on links in emails, Haraminac said. And before they engage with any attachments, they should make sure the sender's address matches the one in their contacts. They should also avoid providing sensitive information over the phone — unless they made the call.
"Most importantly, take the time to understand the risks," Haraminac said.
"Very little cyber hygiene training is done for students, and less for teachers and administrators," she added. "When I was a high school math teacher, we had one hour one day in a year to go over 'Googling yourself.'"
Fortunately, some states have recently introduced bills to address student data privacy.