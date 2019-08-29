As the school year begins, beware of hackers

Hackers are increasingly targeting the education industry, leaving students' information vulnerable to identity theft and other types of fraud.

Colleges, training providers and other private educational companies received more malicious emails than any other sector in the first quarter of 2019, according to Mimecast, an email and data security company.

"Education information is really sensitive, nice information for hackers to have," said Michael Madon, senior vice president of threat intelligence at Mimecast. "It's personal information, health information, financial information — it's a microcosm of someone's life."

Thousands of students' private information was exposed when education software company Pearson experienced a cyberattack in July. Regis University in Colorado recently shut down its phones, emails and website following an "external malicious threat. " Hackers in July disabled the technology systems at Monroe College in New York and demanded $2 million in bitcoin.

One survey found that half of education-vendor websites lack adequate security measures.