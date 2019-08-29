Skip Navigation
Politics

Trump administration expected to roll back regulation on methane, a major climate change contributor

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Key Points
  • The Trump administration will announce on Thursday plans to weaken regulation on climate-changing methane emissions, according to multiple reports citing oil industry and environmental groups.
  • The Environmental Protection Agency's proposed rule would lessen restrictions on oil and gas sites to monitor and repair methane leaks from pipelines and storage facilities.
  • The rule would be the latest move by the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era emission regulations on major oil and gas industries, which are the main source of methane emissions in the U.S.
WASHINGTON, D C , UNITED STATES - 2019/07/08: Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Andrew Wheeler speaking about "America's Environmental Leadership" in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
Michael Brochstein | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

The Trump administration will announce on Thursday plans to weaken regulation on climate-changing methane emissions, according to multiple reports citing oil industry and environmental groups.

The Environmental Protection Agency's proposed rule would lessen restrictions on oil and gas sites to monitor and repair methane leaks from pipelines and storage facilities, the media outlets said. 

The rule would be the latest move by the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era emission regulations on major oil and gas industries, which are the main source of methane emissions in the U.S.

Carbon dioxide is the most substantial greenhouse gas, and methane is the second. However, methane has 80 times the heating-trapping capability of carbon dioxide during the first 20 years in the atmosphere, and comprises nearly 10% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. 

Some major oil, gas and auto companies have actually opposed the Trump administration's rollback proposals.

Four of the world's biggest automakers opposed Trump's plan to let vehicles pollute more by striking a deal in California to curb their own emissions. And some electric utility companies have opposed the EPA's weakened regulations on toxic mercury emissions by coal-burning power plants.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the proposed ruling.