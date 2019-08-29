Trump administration expected to roll back regulation on methane, a major climate change contributor

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
China is willing to calmly resolve the trade dispute with the United States, Gao Feng, spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday.
China's commerce ministry said Thursday that it is willing to resolve an ongoing trade war with the U.S. with a "calm" attitude.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed to advances in artificial intelligence as evidence that we are smarter than computers in fewer and fewer realms.
Dorian is expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys...
U.S. stock futures point to a strong Thursday's open for the Dow as bond yields move generally higher and China said it's willing to talk trade.
U.S. stock futures point to a strong open on Wall Street, after China said it wished to resolve its trade dispute with the U.S. with a "calm" attitude
The rule would be the latest move by the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era emission regulations on major oil and gas industries, which are the main source of methane...
Wells Fargo's Scott Wren believes stocks need more time to bottom before returning to all-time highs.
Bank of America could see its profits take a hit over the next year as long-term interest rates continue to fall, Raymond James says.
The new repair program allows big and small repair outfits to sign up and get access to parts for common out-of-warranty repairs.
The Trump administration will announce on Thursday plans to weaken regulation on climate-changing methane emissions, according to multiple reports citing oil industry and environmental groups.
The Environmental Protection Agency's proposed rule would lessen restrictions on oil and gas sites to monitor and repair methane leaks from pipelines and storage facilities, the media outlets said.
The rule would be the latest move by the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era emission regulations on major oil and gas industries, which are the main source of methane emissions in the U.S.
Carbon dioxide is the most substantial greenhouse gas, and methane is the second. However, methane has 80 times the heating-trapping capability of carbon dioxide during the first 20 years in the atmosphere, and comprises nearly 10% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions.
Some major oil, gas and auto companies have actually opposed the Trump administration's rollback proposals.
Four of the world's biggest automakers opposed Trump's plan to let vehicles pollute more by striking a deal in California to curb their own emissions. And some electric utility companies have opposed the EPA's weakened regulations on toxic mercury emissions by coal-burning power plants.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on the proposed ruling.